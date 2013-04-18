Free, Libre Software Leftovers CMS: Is a Self-hosted Open-source Contest Management System CMS, or Contest Management System, is a distributed system for running and (to some extent) organizing a programming contest. CMS has been designed to be general and to handle many types of contests, tasks, scoring, etc. Nonetheless, CMS has been explicitly built to be used in the 2012 International Olympiad in Informatics, held in September 2012 in Italy.

OSSummit North America is going to be weird – and I can’t wait Of course it will: first, it’s in Austin, self-proclaimed capital of weird since 2003. Second, it’s a large in-person event after so many years of pandemic, during a massive heat wave, an economic crash, wildfires, drought and floods and a war.

Petter Reinholdtsen: My free software activity of late (2022) I guess it is time to bring some light on the various free software and open culture activities and projects I have worked on or been involved in the last year and a half. First, lets mention the book releases I managed to publish. The Cory Doctorow book "Hvordan knuse overvåkningskapitalismen" argue that it is not the magic machine learning of the big technology companies that causes the surveillance capitalism to thrive, it is the lack of trust busting to enforce existing anti-monopoly laws. I also published a family of dictionaries for machinists, one sorted on the English words, one sorted on the Norwegian and the last sorted on the North Sámi words. A bit on the back burner but not forgotten is the Debian Administrators Handbook, where a new edition is being worked on. I have not spent as much time as I want to help bring it to completion, but hope I will get more spare time to look at it before the end of the year. With my Debian had I have spent time on several projects, both updating existing packages, helping to bring in new packages and working with upstream projects to try to get them ready to go into Debian. The list is rather long, and I will only mention my own isenkram, openmotor, vlc bittorrent plugin, xprintidle, norwegian letter style for latex, bs1770gain, and recordmydesktop. In addition to these I have sponsored several packages into Debian, like audmes.

Update on OpenType MATH fonts - Frédéric Wang I mentioned in a previous post that Igalia organized the Web Engines Hackfest 2022 last week. As usual, fonts were one of the topic discussed. Dominik Röttsches presented COLRv1 color vector fonts in Chrome and OSS (transcript) and we also settled a breakout session on Tuesday morning. Because one issue raised was the availability of OpenType MATH fonts on operating systems, I believe it’s worth giving an update on the latest status…

Programming leftovers 10 Useful Python One-Liners You Must Know - Make Tech Easier Although it’s pushed well past the 30-year mark since its release, Python remains one of the most relevant high-level programming languages in existence. Many developers will opt to use this language to make applications that can easily be maintained and require minimal hand-holding to work in a number of operating systems and distributions of Linux. One of the greatest benefits of Python is its ability to snake (pun completely intended) around a lot of conventions found in other languages with little effort on behalf of the programmer, letting you compose incredibly simple little “quips” to get the job done. Here are a few examples!

Rakudo Weekly News: 2022.25 We Will Raku! With the conference season coming, and missing the in-person events, Wendy van Dijk was inspired by yours truly to rewrite the lyrics to a Raku hymn (/r/rakulang comments). Here’s hoping someone will actually perform that real soon

Jamie McClelland | A very liberal spam assassin rule I just sent myself a test message via Powerbase (a hosted CiviCRM project for community organizers) and it didn’t arrive. Wait, nope, there it is in my junk folder with a spam score of 6!

blocks and pages and large objects -- wingolog Good day! In a recent dispatch we talked about the fundamental garbage collection algorithms, also introducing the Immix mark-region collector. Immix mostly leaves objects in place but can move objects if it thinks it would be profitable. But when would it decide that this is a good idea? Are there cases in which it is necessary? I promised to answer those questions in a followup article, but I didn't say which followup :) Before I get there, I want to talk about paged spaces. [...] Here is where I need to make an embarrassing admission. In my role as co-maintainer of the Guile programming language implementation, I have long noodled around with benchmarks, comparing Guile to Chez, Chicken, and other implementations. It's good fun. However, I only realized recently that I had a magic knob that I could turn to win more benchmarks: simply make the heap bigger. Make it start bigger, make it grow faster, whatever it takes. For a program that does its work in some fixed amount of total allocation, a bigger heap will require fewer collections, and therefore generally take less time. (Some amount of collection may be good for performance as it improves locality, but this is a marginal factor.)

Ignacy Kuchciński: GSoC 2022: First update - Planning This summer I'm contributing to Nautilus as part of GSoC, focusing on improving the discoverability of the new document feature. In this post I will describe how the project was split between me and Utkarsh, briefly go over the schedule established for my work, and briefly mention my current research in GNOME Boxes.