Videos: Manjaro Linux 21.3.0 and "Boycott Wayland. It breaks everything!"
-
Manjaro Linux 21.3.0
Today we are looking at Manjaro 21.3.0. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.15, based on Arch, KDE Plasma 5.24.5, and uses about 700MB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
-
Manjaro Linux 21.3.0 Run Through - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at Manjaro Linux 21.3.0.
-
"Boycott Wayland. It breaks everything!" Is That True? - Invidious
Wayland is by no means in a perfect state or even a usable state for all people but what problems but it's getting there, however what's actually wrong with it.
-
Videos: Manjaro Linux 21.3.0 and "Boycott Wayland. It breaks everything!"
