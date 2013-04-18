The cyberpunk aesthetic, like several other genres, often takes the form of heavy and metallic body modifications or devices that are meant to signify a more futuristic society. Inspired by the video game Deus Ex, Redditor Star_11 had the idea to create their own smartwatch primarily out of soldered brass sheets and 3D-printed plastic. Within this space-age bracelet is an Arduino Nano Every, which controls the connected Crystalfontz SSD1320 flexible OLED display. On it, the watch can currently show the time and date, although other information such as the level of the 280mAh battery, alarms, and timers might be added in the future. Star_11’s plan is to also take a Nano 33 IoT and replace the Nano Every for extra IoT functionality or connect to a phone via Bluetooth®.

The DevTerm (opens in new tab) modular computer from Clockwork Pi (opens in new tab) has a hint of a significant upgrade, after its creator posted on Twitter (opens in new tab) to show an adapter to fit a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (opens in new tab) board into the slot previously occupied by a Compute Module 3. With a simple adapter board, we can make the #DevTerm immediately compatible with the #CM4. CM4 is so GREAT, for me it's not much different from a desktop PC already.

Refurbishing old hardware is always an admirable way to preserve technology of the past but sprucing it up with a Raspberry Pi is arguably one of the most fun ways to breathe some life into vintage electronics. Today we’re showcasing a brilliant Raspberry Pi-powered TV simulator created by maker and developer Rodrigo Feliciano who does just that. This Raspberry Pi TV simulator is housed inside of an old tube TV and features an interface very reminiscent of vintage television. Instead of using a remote, users change the “channel” using a dial off to the side. Each channel is pre-programmed with videos that play once the channel is “tuned in”. In between channels is a familiar static sound derived from the TV circuit complete with a video snow effect.

The last few weeks I saw some traffic on the Fediverse mentioning the Beaglebone Black boards. As I am very happy with my old-but-still-running Beaglebone Black boards, it seemed a nice subject for a blog post.

Wayland is by no means in a perfect state or even a usable state for all people but what problems but it's getting there, however what's actually wrong with it.

Today we are looking at Manjaro 21.3.0. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.15, based on Arch, KDE Plasma 5.24.5, and uses about 700MB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

LINMOB.net - Weekly #LinuxPhone Update (24/2022): postmarketOS 22.06 and other software progress Call me a postmarketOS shill or don't, Modem and Modem Firmware news, and a lot more!