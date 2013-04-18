Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of June 2022 12:03:34 AM
Development
HowTos
  • Update: base64dump.py Version 0.0.22

    This new version of base64dump.py adds some extra info for the encoded strings.

  • Top 23 Open-source Headless and API-based CMS for 2022

    A Headless API-based CMS is a content management system that offers an API endpoint to view, manage, and create content, users, and settings instead of the classical web interface.

    Many developers like API-based approach as it is easier to scale, build, manage, and allows developers to use any front-end technologies they want.

    In this article, we will explore the best working functional API-based headless systems for developers and enterprise.

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 17 June 2022

    Happy Friday, everyone --here's what the Apache community has been up to over the past week...

  • KDE e.V. votes 2022Q2

    KDE e.V. makes it known that two votes took place in 2022Q2 (April-June 2022): A change to the rules of online voting, and accepting the FLA 2.0.

  • How to Add Users on Linux

    Adding users to a Linux computer is a basic administration task, and there are several ways to achieve this. Each method has benefits and drawbacks. We explain three different techniques for you.

  • How to Find/Get IP Address in Linux Using Command Line

    This article explains the most used ways for finding a Linux system’s public and private IP addresses using the command line.

    One of the first questions many new Linux system administrators face is getting the IP address. Furthermore, this question is regularly asked when applying for positions that require Linux skills.

Videos: Manjaro Linux 21.3.0 and "Boycott Wayland. It breaks everything!"

Open Hardware/Modding: Beaglebone, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino

  • Beaglebone Black still going strong

    The last few weeks I saw some traffic on the Fediverse mentioning the Beaglebone Black boards. As I am very happy with my old-but-still-running Beaglebone Black boards, it seemed a nice subject for a blog post.

  • Raspberry Pi TV Simulator Tunes in to Retro Channels | Tom's Hardware

    Refurbishing old hardware is always an admirable way to preserve technology of the past but sprucing it up with a Raspberry Pi is arguably one of the most fun ways to breathe some life into vintage electronics. Today we’re showcasing a brilliant Raspberry Pi-powered TV simulator created by maker and developer Rodrigo Feliciano who does just that. This Raspberry Pi TV simulator is housed inside of an old tube TV and features an interface very reminiscent of vintage television. Instead of using a remote, users change the “channel” using a dial off to the side. Each channel is pre-programmed with videos that play once the channel is “tuned in”. In between channels is a familiar static sound derived from the TV circuit complete with a video snow effect.

  • Clockwork's DevTerm Teases Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Compatibility | Tom's Hardware

    The DevTerm (opens in new tab) modular computer from Clockwork Pi (opens in new tab) has a hint of a significant upgrade, after its creator posted on Twitter (opens in new tab) to show an adapter to fit a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (opens in new tab) board into the slot previously occupied by a Compute Module 3. With a simple adapter board, we can make the #DevTerm immediately compatible with the #CM4. CM4 is so GREAT, for me it's not much different from a desktop PC already.

  • Designing a DIY watch with a brass 'cyberpunk-y' aesthetic | Arduino Blog

    The cyberpunk aesthetic, like several other genres, often takes the form of heavy and metallic body modifications or devices that are meant to signify a more futuristic society. Inspired by the video game Deus Ex, Redditor Star_11 had the idea to create their own smartwatch primarily out of soldered brass sheets and 3D-printed plastic. Within this space-age bracelet is an Arduino Nano Every, which controls the connected Crystalfontz SSD1320 flexible OLED display. On it, the watch can currently show the time and date, although other information such as the level of the 280mAh battery, alarms, and timers might be added in the future. Star_11’s plan is to also take a Nano 33 IoT and replace the Nano Every for extra IoT functionality or connect to a phone via Bluetooth®.

LINMOB.net - Weekly #LinuxPhone Update (24/2022): postmarketOS 22.06 and other software progress

Call me a postmarketOS shill or don't, Modem and Modem Firmware news, and a lot more! Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Install JasperReports on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting

    JasperReports is an open-source Java reporting tool, a stand-alone and embeddable reporting server. JasperReports is a Java class library, Java developers who need to add reporting capabilities to their applications use this tool. It provides reporting and analytics and is capable of generating professional reports including images, charts, and graphs. Some of the major JasperReports features include:

  • How To Install Etcher on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Etcher on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Etcher is a program to copy ISO files to USB sticks and SD cards to create bootable drives for various OS. It protects you from accidentally writing to your hard-drives, ensures every byte of data was written correctly, and much more. Etcher is available for many operating systems like Windows, Mac, and all of the major Linux platforms. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Etcher on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to install LMMS 1.3.0 Alpha 1 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install LMMS 1.3.0 Alpha 1 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • Linux Diff Command – Options and Examples

    Everything is considered a file in Linux. A Linux computer has thousands of files that contain different kinds of content. You may need to analyze some of these files and show the differences among certain files for your development needs. Linux provides the diff command to compare the contents of two files on your Linux computer.

  • Write a bootable Linux .iso file directly to a USB-stick (macOS edition)

