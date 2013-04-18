Programming and HowTos
-
Update: base64dump.py Version 0.0.22
This new version of base64dump.py adds some extra info for the encoded strings.
-
Top 23 Open-source Headless and API-based CMS for 2022
A Headless API-based CMS is a content management system that offers an API endpoint to view, manage, and create content, users, and settings instead of the classical web interface.
Many developers like API-based approach as it is easier to scale, build, manage, and allows developers to use any front-end technologies they want.
In this article, we will explore the best working functional API-based headless systems for developers and enterprise.
-
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 17 June 2022
Happy Friday, everyone --here's what the Apache community has been up to over the past week...
-
KDE e.V. votes 2022Q2
KDE e.V. makes it known that two votes took place in 2022Q2 (April-June 2022): A change to the rules of online voting, and accepting the FLA 2.0.
-
How to Add Users on Linux
Adding users to a Linux computer is a basic administration task, and there are several ways to achieve this. Each method has benefits and drawbacks. We explain three different techniques for you.
-
How to Find/Get IP Address in Linux Using Command Line
This article explains the most used ways for finding a Linux system’s public and private IP addresses using the command line.
One of the first questions many new Linux system administrators face is getting the IP address. Furthermore, this question is regularly asked when applying for positions that require Linux skills.
-
Videos: Manjaro Linux 21.3.0 and "Boycott Wayland. It breaks everything!"
Open Hardware/Modding: Beaglebone, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino
LINMOB.net - Weekly #LinuxPhone Update (24/2022): postmarketOS 22.06 and other software progress
Call me a postmarketOS shill or don't, Modem and Modem Firmware news, and a lot more!
today's howtos
