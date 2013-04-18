Previously, Linux GUIs paled in comparison with Windows or macOS, which offered better graphics and performance. However, that has changed now, with Ubuntu offering a stunning GUI that can easily compete with the likes of Finder and Windows Explorer.

Installing apps on Linux is a bit complicated. Ideally, you should know your way around a command-line interface tool since that's what you'll be using most of the time. Unfortunately, that's what limits Linux's adoption; people view it as too technical to be useful daily. Furthermore, most applications are free or open source substitutes for popular Windows or macOS apps, which may not be as good as their original, proprietary counterparts.

Backups

Running backups on Linux is also not simple, as you need to know specific commands. However, there are some GUI tools that you can use, such as Déjà Dup. You can easily learn how to backup your data with Déjà Dup on Linux, though even that requires running some commands.

Which Operating System Is Right For You?

So, as you can see, all three operating systems are great in their own right. But, it all depends on what you're familiar with and what you prefer to use. For example, if you like full control, Linux is probably the best choice. But if you want something easier to use, choosing between macOS and Windows is ideal.