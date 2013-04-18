Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of June 2022 12:04:46 AM Filed under
Misc
  • ChromeOS can now open more archive files including 7z, iso, and tar

    ChromeOS is now more powerful for managing files, with new support for archive formats like 7z, iso, and tar — with more on the way.

  • Linux vs. Windows vs. macOS: Which Is the Operating System for You?

    Previously, Linux GUIs paled in comparison with Windows or macOS, which offered better graphics and performance. However, that has changed now, with Ubuntu offering a stunning GUI that can easily compete with the likes of Finder and Windows Explorer.

    Installing apps on Linux is a bit complicated. Ideally, you should know your way around a command-line interface tool since that's what you'll be using most of the time. Unfortunately, that's what limits Linux's adoption; people view it as too technical to be useful daily. Furthermore, most applications are free or open source substitutes for popular Windows or macOS apps, which may not be as good as their original, proprietary counterparts.

    Backups

    Running backups on Linux is also not simple, as you need to know specific commands. However, there are some GUI tools that you can use, such as Déjà Dup. You can easily learn how to backup your data with Déjà Dup on Linux, though even that requires running some commands.

    Which Operating System Is Right For You?

    So, as you can see, all three operating systems are great in their own right. But, it all depends on what you're familiar with and what you prefer to use. For example, if you like full control, Linux is probably the best choice. But if you want something easier to use, choosing between macOS and Windows is ideal.

  • Transparent memory offloading: more memory at a fraction of the cost and power - Engineering at Meta

    But alternative technologies such as NVMe-connected solid state drives (SSDs) offer higher capacity than DRAM at a fraction of the cost and power. Transparently offloading colder memory to such cheaper memory technologies via kernel or hypervisor techniques offers a promising approach to curb the appetite for DRAM. The key challenge, however, involves developing a robust data center–scale solution. Such a solution must be able to deal with diverse workloads and the large performance variance of different offload devices, such as compressed memory, SSD, and NVM.

  • Meta: Transparent memory offloading [LWN.net]

    This Meta blog post by Johannes Weiner and Dan Schatzberg describes a set of memory-management changes used there that they call "transparent memory offloading".

  • Meta's Transparent Memory Offloading Saves Them 20~32% Of Memory Per Linux Server
  • Five things you need to know about Linux container security

    As cloud adoption soars, containers are gaining more popularity, too. Linux Containers (LXC) lead this segment, accounting for 33.5 percent of the containerization market as of 2021. This popularity makes it a tempting option for developers, but it is important to consider its security, too.

    Containers are sets of one or more processes that are isolated from the rest of the system. This allows the application to run quickly and reliably between computing environments. Containers enable infrastructures to run more productively, efficiently and cost-effectively, which is why they have become so popular.

  • BSidesSF 2022 CTF: Login4Shell

    Log4Shell was arguably the biggest vulnerability disclosure of 2021. Security teams across the entire world spent the end of the year trying to address this bug (and several variants) in the popular Log4J logging library.

    The vulnerability was caused by special formatting strings in the values being logged that allow you to include a reference. This reference, it turns out, can be loaded via JNDI, which allows remotely loading the results as a Java class.

    This was such a big deal that there was no way we could let the next BSidesSF CTF go by without paying homage to it. Fun fact, this meant I “got” to build a Java webapp, which is actually something I’d never done from scratch before. Nothing quite like learning about Jetty, Log4J, and Maven just for a CTF level.

»

More in Tux Machines

Videos: Manjaro Linux 21.3.0 and "Boycott Wayland. It breaks everything!"

Open Hardware/Modding: Beaglebone, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino

  • Beaglebone Black still going strong

    The last few weeks I saw some traffic on the Fediverse mentioning the Beaglebone Black boards. As I am very happy with my old-but-still-running Beaglebone Black boards, it seemed a nice subject for a blog post.

  • Raspberry Pi TV Simulator Tunes in to Retro Channels | Tom's Hardware

    Refurbishing old hardware is always an admirable way to preserve technology of the past but sprucing it up with a Raspberry Pi is arguably one of the most fun ways to breathe some life into vintage electronics. Today we’re showcasing a brilliant Raspberry Pi-powered TV simulator created by maker and developer Rodrigo Feliciano who does just that. This Raspberry Pi TV simulator is housed inside of an old tube TV and features an interface very reminiscent of vintage television. Instead of using a remote, users change the “channel” using a dial off to the side. Each channel is pre-programmed with videos that play once the channel is “tuned in”. In between channels is a familiar static sound derived from the TV circuit complete with a video snow effect.

  • Clockwork's DevTerm Teases Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Compatibility | Tom's Hardware

    The DevTerm (opens in new tab) modular computer from Clockwork Pi (opens in new tab) has a hint of a significant upgrade, after its creator posted on Twitter (opens in new tab) to show an adapter to fit a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (opens in new tab) board into the slot previously occupied by a Compute Module 3. With a simple adapter board, we can make the #DevTerm immediately compatible with the #CM4. CM4 is so GREAT, for me it's not much different from a desktop PC already.

  • Designing a DIY watch with a brass 'cyberpunk-y' aesthetic | Arduino Blog

    The cyberpunk aesthetic, like several other genres, often takes the form of heavy and metallic body modifications or devices that are meant to signify a more futuristic society. Inspired by the video game Deus Ex, Redditor Star_11 had the idea to create their own smartwatch primarily out of soldered brass sheets and 3D-printed plastic. Within this space-age bracelet is an Arduino Nano Every, which controls the connected Crystalfontz SSD1320 flexible OLED display. On it, the watch can currently show the time and date, although other information such as the level of the 280mAh battery, alarms, and timers might be added in the future. Star_11’s plan is to also take a Nano 33 IoT and replace the Nano Every for extra IoT functionality or connect to a phone via Bluetooth®.

LINMOB.net - Weekly #LinuxPhone Update (24/2022): postmarketOS 22.06 and other software progress

Call me a postmarketOS shill or don't, Modem and Modem Firmware news, and a lot more! Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Install JasperReports on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting

    JasperReports is an open-source Java reporting tool, a stand-alone and embeddable reporting server. JasperReports is a Java class library, Java developers who need to add reporting capabilities to their applications use this tool. It provides reporting and analytics and is capable of generating professional reports including images, charts, and graphs. Some of the major JasperReports features include:

  • How To Install Etcher on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Etcher on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Etcher is a program to copy ISO files to USB sticks and SD cards to create bootable drives for various OS. It protects you from accidentally writing to your hard-drives, ensures every byte of data was written correctly, and much more. Etcher is available for many operating systems like Windows, Mac, and all of the major Linux platforms. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Etcher on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to install LMMS 1.3.0 Alpha 1 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install LMMS 1.3.0 Alpha 1 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • Linux Diff Command – Options and Examples

    Everything is considered a file in Linux. A Linux computer has thousands of files that contain different kinds of content. You may need to analyze some of these files and show the differences among certain files for your development needs. Linux provides the diff command to compare the contents of two files on your Linux computer.

  • Write a bootable Linux .iso file directly to a USB-stick (macOS edition)

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6