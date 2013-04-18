today's leftovers
ChromeOS can now open more archive files including 7z, iso, and tar
ChromeOS is now more powerful for managing files, with new support for archive formats like 7z, iso, and tar — with more on the way.
Linux vs. Windows vs. macOS: Which Is the Operating System for You?
Previously, Linux GUIs paled in comparison with Windows or macOS, which offered better graphics and performance. However, that has changed now, with Ubuntu offering a stunning GUI that can easily compete with the likes of Finder and Windows Explorer.
Installing apps on Linux is a bit complicated. Ideally, you should know your way around a command-line interface tool since that's what you'll be using most of the time. Unfortunately, that's what limits Linux's adoption; people view it as too technical to be useful daily. Furthermore, most applications are free or open source substitutes for popular Windows or macOS apps, which may not be as good as their original, proprietary counterparts.
Backups
Running backups on Linux is also not simple, as you need to know specific commands. However, there are some GUI tools that you can use, such as Déjà Dup. You can easily learn how to backup your data with Déjà Dup on Linux, though even that requires running some commands.
Which Operating System Is Right For You?
So, as you can see, all three operating systems are great in their own right. But, it all depends on what you're familiar with and what you prefer to use. For example, if you like full control, Linux is probably the best choice. But if you want something easier to use, choosing between macOS and Windows is ideal.
Transparent memory offloading: more memory at a fraction of the cost and power - Engineering at Meta
But alternative technologies such as NVMe-connected solid state drives (SSDs) offer higher capacity than DRAM at a fraction of the cost and power. Transparently offloading colder memory to such cheaper memory technologies via kernel or hypervisor techniques offers a promising approach to curb the appetite for DRAM. The key challenge, however, involves developing a robust data center–scale solution. Such a solution must be able to deal with diverse workloads and the large performance variance of different offload devices, such as compressed memory, SSD, and NVM.
Meta: Transparent memory offloading [LWN.net]
This Meta blog post by Johannes Weiner and Dan Schatzberg describes a set of memory-management changes used there that they call "transparent memory offloading".
Meta's Transparent Memory Offloading Saves Them 20~32% Of Memory Per Linux Server
Five things you need to know about Linux container security
As cloud adoption soars, containers are gaining more popularity, too. Linux Containers (LXC) lead this segment, accounting for 33.5 percent of the containerization market as of 2021. This popularity makes it a tempting option for developers, but it is important to consider its security, too.
Containers are sets of one or more processes that are isolated from the rest of the system. This allows the application to run quickly and reliably between computing environments. Containers enable infrastructures to run more productively, efficiently and cost-effectively, which is why they have become so popular.
BSidesSF 2022 CTF: Login4Shell
Log4Shell was arguably the biggest vulnerability disclosure of 2021. Security teams across the entire world spent the end of the year trying to address this bug (and several variants) in the popular Log4J logging library.
The vulnerability was caused by special formatting strings in the values being logged that allow you to include a reference. This reference, it turns out, can be loaded via JNDI, which allows remotely loading the results as a Java class.
This was such a big deal that there was no way we could let the next BSidesSF CTF go by without paying homage to it. Fun fact, this meant I “got” to build a Java webapp, which is actually something I’d never done from scratch before. Nothing quite like learning about Jetty, Log4J, and Maven just for a CTF level.
Videos: Manjaro Linux 21.3.0 and "Boycott Wayland. It breaks everything!"
Open Hardware/Modding: Beaglebone, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino
LINMOB.net - Weekly #LinuxPhone Update (24/2022): postmarketOS 22.06 and other software progress
Call me a postmarketOS shill or don't, Modem and Modem Firmware news, and a lot more!
