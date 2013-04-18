GNOME Devs Mockup the Linux Image Viewer I’ve Been Dreaming Of
Back in 2019 I opined that Ubuntu needs a better image viewer than the one it currently offers (which is Eye of GNOME, if you didn’t know, a core GNOME app).
Alas, that hasn’t happened yet. Ubuntu still uses an image viewer that doesn’t offer all of the features that rival operating systems do (yes, even the ChromeOS image viewer can do more out-of-the-box).
But hope is on the horizon.
GNOME design genius Allan Day has recently revised his mockups for a more comprehensive GNOME image “previewing” experience.
