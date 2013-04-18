Language Selection

GNOME Devs Mockup the Linux Image Viewer I’ve Been Dreaming Of

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of June 2022 02:48:44 AM
GNOME

Back in 2019 I opined that Ubuntu needs a better image viewer than the one it currently offers (which is Eye of GNOME, if you didn’t know, a core GNOME app).

Alas, that hasn’t happened yet. Ubuntu still uses an image viewer that doesn’t offer all of the features that rival operating systems do (yes, even the ChromeOS image viewer can do more out-of-the-box).

But hope is on the horizon.

GNOME design genius Allan Day has recently revised his mockups for a more comprehensive GNOME image “previewing” experience.

Debian and Ubuntu Miscellany

Videos: Manjaro Linux 21.3.0 and "Boycott Wayland. It breaks everything!"

Open Hardware/Modding: Beaglebone, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino

  • Beaglebone Black still going strong

    The last few weeks I saw some traffic on the Fediverse mentioning the Beaglebone Black boards. As I am very happy with my old-but-still-running Beaglebone Black boards, it seemed a nice subject for a blog post.

  • Raspberry Pi TV Simulator Tunes in to Retro Channels | Tom's Hardware

    Refurbishing old hardware is always an admirable way to preserve technology of the past but sprucing it up with a Raspberry Pi is arguably one of the most fun ways to breathe some life into vintage electronics. Today we’re showcasing a brilliant Raspberry Pi-powered TV simulator created by maker and developer Rodrigo Feliciano who does just that. This Raspberry Pi TV simulator is housed inside of an old tube TV and features an interface very reminiscent of vintage television. Instead of using a remote, users change the “channel” using a dial off to the side. Each channel is pre-programmed with videos that play once the channel is “tuned in”. In between channels is a familiar static sound derived from the TV circuit complete with a video snow effect.

  • Clockwork's DevTerm Teases Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Compatibility | Tom's Hardware

    The DevTerm (opens in new tab) modular computer from Clockwork Pi (opens in new tab) has a hint of a significant upgrade, after its creator posted on Twitter (opens in new tab) to show an adapter to fit a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (opens in new tab) board into the slot previously occupied by a Compute Module 3. With a simple adapter board, we can make the #DevTerm immediately compatible with the #CM4. CM4 is so GREAT, for me it's not much different from a desktop PC already.

  • Designing a DIY watch with a brass 'cyberpunk-y' aesthetic | Arduino Blog

    The cyberpunk aesthetic, like several other genres, often takes the form of heavy and metallic body modifications or devices that are meant to signify a more futuristic society. Inspired by the video game Deus Ex, Redditor Star_11 had the idea to create their own smartwatch primarily out of soldered brass sheets and 3D-printed plastic. Within this space-age bracelet is an Arduino Nano Every, which controls the connected Crystalfontz SSD1320 flexible OLED display. On it, the watch can currently show the time and date, although other information such as the level of the 280mAh battery, alarms, and timers might be added in the future. Star_11’s plan is to also take a Nano 33 IoT and replace the Nano Every for extra IoT functionality or connect to a phone via Bluetooth®.

LINMOB.net - Weekly #LinuxPhone Update (24/2022): postmarketOS 22.06 and other software progress

Call me a postmarketOS shill or don't, Modem and Modem Firmware news, and a lot more! Read more

