today's howtos
What fast SSH bulk transfer speed (probably) looks like in mid-2022
What this says to me is that SSH speed testing is not trivial and has non-obvious results that I don't (currently) understand. If we care about SSH speed in some context, we need to test it in exactly that context; we shouldn't assume that results from other servers or other network setups will generalize.
Differences between base and ports LLVM in OpenBSD
As mentioned in my previous article, we do not use upstream build system to build LLVM in the base system, but hand-writen BSD Makefiles. Importing CMake into the base system was not an option, because of the size of the project and the large dependency chain it requires for building. As a drawback, the build is slower than it could be, were we able to take advantage of a more modern build system.
Nowadays, Clang is the default compiler on the amd64, arm64, armv7, i386, macppc, octeon, powerpc64, and riscv64 platforms. It is also available in the sparc64 base system.
How to Install OpenLiteSpeed Web Server on Ubuntu 22.04
OpenLiteSpeed is a simple, lightweight, and high-performance HTTP server and can handle hundreds of thousands of concurrent connections. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 22.04 server.
How to Install MongoDB 5.0 on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
MongoDB is a free and open-source cross-platform document database. The software is characterized as a NoSQL database, a tool for storing JSON, or even a Document Database with optional schemas.
How to Install NixNote on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
NixNote is a popular unofficial Evernote client for Linux desktops. It was initially known as NeverNote. It used to be written in Java until NixNote 2, when it was switched to C++ with Qt framework for a smaller memory footprint and improved performance. The author has been using it since 2013 and provides an overview of the available features, installation, usage, and customization options. -Conclusion paragraph: If you are looking for a powerful note-taking app that runs on your Linux desktop, look no further than NixNote. It’s feature-rich, open-source, and completely free.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install NixNote on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop using the command line terminal with tips about installing the alternative development version and removing the application if required in the future.
Beginner’s guide to Debian package management
Package management is one of the fundamental features of a Linux system. The package management tools and the package format vary from distro to distro, but most distros use one of the two core tools.
The RPM packaging format and tools like rpm and yum are common for Red Hat Enterprise Linux-based distros (such as RHEL itself and Rocky Linux). The other major family utilized by Debian, Ubuntu, and related distros is the .deb packaging format and tools like apt and dpkg.
All these Debian Linux distros offer a vast number of package management systems that, in turn, provide access to an organized database of over 6000 packages.
How to Install Dropbox in Fedora Linux
File storage is a must-have routine for every Linux user. Dropbox gives such users remote and virtual control over their personal, work, or project files. Data storage solutions offered by this cloud-based file hosting service come with big benefits as we shall look at shortly.
For Linux users working on team projects or as part of a distributed team, the Dropbox cloud storage solution guarantees a better file management approach, flexible data sharing, and reasonable access.
How to Upgrade Linux Kernel to 5.19 Release on Ubuntu 20.04
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to upgrade Linux Kernel to 5.19 mainline release on Ubuntu 20.04.
Linux Kernel is a free and open-source, monolithic, modular, multitasking Unix-like operating system. It is the main component of a Linux operating system and is the core interface between the computer’s hardware and its processes. It makes communication possible between computer hardware and processes running on it and it manages resources effectively.
Linux 5.19 mainline was released recently by Linux Torvalds with better new features to try out. The mainline tree is maintained by Linus Torvalds and It is where all new features are added and releases always come from.
How to mount a drive in Ubuntu
Users who use multiple operating systems have to create separate partitions for each operating system. Most users have dual-boot of Windows and Ubuntu, where you have to make different partitions for each operating system. Windows partitions are formatted as NTFS or FAT32 filesystems, whereas most Linux distributions are formatted with Ext4 filesystems, including Ubuntu.
In Linux, you can easily access the Windows partitions through the file manager or the command-line interface. In recent years, Ubuntu has developed a better graphical user interface, so if you are not so used to the command line, you can still mount the partitions using the file manager.
How to use loops in Terraform
Terraform is an Open source tool developed and maintained by HashiCorp. It uses its own Hashicorp Configuration Language- HCL to provision multiple cloud service providers. In this tutorial, I will show you how to use loops in Terraform. We will see several examples of using some loop constructs.
