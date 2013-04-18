Games: Building a Retro GNU/Linux Gaming Computer, Steam News, and Moving to GPL
Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer - Part 17: The Llama Master
Continued from Part 16: We Are All Doomed
Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved on Steam Deck is absolutely awesome
Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved on Steam Deck, a classic from back in the Xbox 360 days has a version on Steam and it works so beautifully on the Steam Deck.
Proton and Wine updater ProtonUp-Qt now shows anti-cheat status
Another update to the free and open source app ProtonUp-Qt giving you a proper user interface for downloading GE-Proton, Luxtorpeda, Wine-GE and others for Steam Deck and Linux. It works with Steam, Heroic Games Launcher, Bottles and Lutris.
Westwood classic RPG 'Nox' lives on with the OpenNox game engine
Westwood Studios made quite a lot of games like Dune II and the Command & Conquer series but they also made an RPG called Nox, that now lives on with the OpenNox game engine. OpenNox just recently had a new release, and the project is now open source too under the GPL!
Heroes of Might and Magic II reimplementation gets big audio improvements and AI speedup
Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine reimplementation, fheroes2, has another great new release out continuing to be the absolute best way to play this classic on modern platforms.
The Cycle: Frontier works nicely on Steam Deck and Linux desktops
Initially an Epic Store exclusive, you can now play The Cycle: Frontier free on Steam and thanks to Proton — on Steam Deck and Linux desktops.
Steam Deck back to being the global top seller (by revenue) on Steam
After a brief stint at number 2 thanks to the popularity of V Rising, the Steam Deck has moved firmly back into place at number 1 on the top sellers list.
