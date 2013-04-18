Proprietary, Openwashing, and Bad Security
-
Microsoft reportedly blocks Russian Windows 10 and Windows 11 downloads
Copies of both operating systems (OS) are reportedly unavailable when users inside of Russia attempt to download them from official Microsoft servers, but downloading when using a VPN, with the IP address set to outside of Russia, allows the download to take place.
[...]
It is currently unclear if the situation is an “error”, as TASS reported, or if it was a deliberate decision taken by Microsoft.
-
Breaking Google Nest Hub’s Secure Boot
[frederic] tells a story about their team’s hack of a Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) — running Ubuntu on it, through bypassing Google’s boot image signature checks. As with many good hacks, it starts with FCC website pictures. Reverse-engineering a charger and USB daughterboard pin-out, they found a UART connection and broke it out with a custom adapter. With a debug console and insights into the process, they went on hacking, slicing through hardware and software until it was done with.
-
Why Paper Receipts are Money at the Drive-Thru
Check out this handmade sign posted to the front door of a shuttered Jimmy John’s sandwich chain shop in Missouri last week. See if you can tell from the store owner’s message what happened.
-
The FinOps Foundation Announces Fidelity Investments as a Premier Member [Ed: Linux Foundation as a front for fiscal predators]
-
