Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Destination Linux
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 182 – Late Night Linux
Thumbs up for Mozilla and KDE, mixed reaction to mobile Thunderbird and Microsoft, AI definitely isn’t sentient, and more.
-
Destination Linux 283: The State of IDEs: VSCode or BS-Code?
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to be talking about IDE monopolization is it going to be an issue in the future? Then we will be discussing Thunderbird going mobile. Plus, we have our tips/tricks and software picks. All this and more coming up right now on Destination Linux to keep those penguins marching!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 289 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Destination Linux
Devices/Embedded
Proprietary, Openwashing, and Bad Security
Games: Building a Retro GNU/Linux Gaming Computer, Steam News, and Moving to GPL
Recent comments
2 hours 7 min ago
7 hours 30 min ago
9 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 20 min ago
16 hours 24 min ago
19 hours 45 min ago
19 hours 54 min ago
20 hours 37 min ago
22 hours 47 min ago