Fedora 36 Mini-Mini-Review On The Blackbird
For the past couple weeks I've been experimenting on the Blackbird to see what window managers and desktop environments seem to work well with Fedora on ppc64le before I try to migrate my main Talos II workstation to whatever I end up picking. But I also know a few of you are itching to upgrade and waiting to see if there were any problems, and of course for those of you running a distro other than Fedora, Fedora's going to find problems earliest. So, this will be a mini-mini-review instead of what we traditionally do: what I've been testing on the Blackbird and how well it appears to work, keeping in mind that my Blackbird is a GPU-less machine using only the ASPEED BMC for graphics and a 4-core CPU with 16GB of RAM. I'd call it "low end," at least within the spectrum of practical OpenPOWER desktops.
IBM Transforms Business Operations with the RISE with SAP Solution in Expanded Partnership with SAP [Ed: IBM is a proprietary software pusher. This means Red Hat too will increasingly abandon any spirit of "openness" (look what happened to CentOS and Fedora already)]
Visibility and consistency are essential for container security
As I discussed in my previous article, business and technology leaders are under more pressure than ever to transform. That pressure flows directly to development teams tasked with unlocking organisational agility and meeting the changing needs of customers.
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Destination Linux
Devices/Embedded
Proprietary, Openwashing, and Bad Security
Games: Building a Retro GNU/Linux Gaming Computer, Steam News, and Moving to GPL
