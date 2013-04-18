The Julia programming language is a horrible fit for a no-frills microcontroller like the ATMega328p that lies within the classic Arduino, but that didn’t stop [Sukera] from trying, and succeeding.

AAEON’s NanoCOM-TGU COM Express module offers support for the following 11th Gen processors from Intel...

AAEON has announced a few new products ahead of Embedded World 2022. The NanoCOM-TGU and COM-ICDB7 are COM Express modules that feature Intel’s Tiger Lake UP3 SoC processor and Intel’s SoC Xeon D LCC processor respectively.

Vecow has announced a series of new system-on-modules and development kits based on Mediatek Genio 350, Genio 500, or Genio 1200 processors for AIoT applications ranging from smart security, smart retail, and traffic vision to digital signage. This follows last week’s news about ADLINK LEC-MTK-I12000 SMARC module and devkit powered by MediaTek Genio 1200 Cortex-A78/A55 AIoT processor, but Vecow also offers solutions based on the entry-level Genio 350 quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, and the mid-range Genio 500 octa-core Cortex-A73/A53 processor.

We’ve previously seen WiFi security cameras promising a year of battery life with products like the Eufy EverCam, but the Ingenic T31-based Smart Video Application Development Kit by Innophase may allow for the development of even more power-efficient WiFi AI security cameras with AI processing last can last over one year. The development kit combines Ingenic T31 MIPS & RISC-V camera SoC with Innophase Talaria TWO INP101x ultra-low-power (57µA @ DTIM10) Wi-Fi & BLE wireless module, that is estimated to last 14.4 months on a 3,000 mAh battery while operating at a 99.3% idle, 0.7% video capture ratio.

This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to be talking about IDE monopolization is it going to be an issue in the future? Then we will be discussing Thunderbird going mobile. Plus, we have our tips/tricks and software picks. All this and more coming up right now on Destination Linux to keep those penguins marching!

Thumbs up for Mozilla and KDE, mixed reaction to mobile Thunderbird and Microsoft, AI definitely isn’t sentient, and more.