EdUBudgie Linux: Ubuntu Spin with Budgie Desktop for Students, Teachers
EdUBudgie is a Linux distribution for schools, students and teachers that comes with pre-loaded educational software and Ubuntu LTS version.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 275 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Destination Linux
Devices/Embedded
Proprietary, Openwashing, and Bad Security
Games: Building a Retro GNU/Linux Gaming Computer, Steam News, and Moving to GPL
Recent comments
2 hours 7 min ago
7 hours 30 min ago
9 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 20 min ago
16 hours 24 min ago
19 hours 45 min ago
19 hours 54 min ago
20 hours 37 min ago
22 hours 47 min ago