- [Meme] Finally, at Long Last, Microsoft Helps GNU/Linux!
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, June 20, 2022
- Links 21/06/2022: Windows Downloads Getting Blocked in Russia
- Don't be Grumpy About Alternatives to the World Wide Web
- Gemini Turning Three and Why It'll Probably Reach and Exceed Ten (Decade)
- Links 21/06/2022: KDE e.V. Votes and Gemini's Birthday
- [Meme] Speaking Professionally at the EPO
- Physical Demonstrations Against EPO Considered This Month, Work-to-Rule Industrial Action May Continue, and 96% Think António Campinos Violating the Code of Conduct Means the Office Should Release Recordings
- Three Years of Gemini!
- Links 20/06/2022: 7-Zip 22 and GhostBSD 22.06.18
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Destination Linux
Devices/Embedded
Proprietary, Openwashing, and Bad Security
Games: Building a Retro GNU/Linux Gaming Computer, Steam News, and Moving to GPL
