Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

RapidDisk 8.2.0 now available

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of June 2022 09:02:26 AM Filed under
Hardware
Software

RapidDisk is an advanced Linux RAM Disk which consists of a collection of modules and an administration tool. Features include: Dynamically allocate RAM as block device. Use them as stand alone disk drives or even map them as caching nodes to slower local disk drives. Access those drives locally or export those volumes across an NVMe Target network.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

DNS Toys: Daily use Tools and Utilities over the DNS Protocol

DNS Toys is an open-source tool to help you manage all the little queries you have from your command prompt by taking advantage of the DNS protocol. It helps you find the public IP, weather, world time, timezone, conversion rate, etc., within your terminal instead of browsing. Read more

RapidDisk 8.2.0 now available

RapidDisk is an advanced Linux RAM Disk which consists of a collection of modules and an administration tool. Features include: Dynamically allocate RAM as block device. Use them as stand alone disk drives or even map them as caching nodes to slower local disk drives. Access those drives locally or export those volumes across an NVMe Target network. Read more

Today in Techrights

EdUBudgie Linux: Ubuntu Spin with Budgie Desktop for Students, Teachers

EdUBudgie is a Linux distribution for schools, students and teachers that comes with pre-loaded educational software and Ubuntu LTS version. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6