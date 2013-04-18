DNS Toys: Daily use Tools and Utilities over the DNS Protocol
DNS Toys is an open-source tool to help you manage all the little queries you have from your command prompt by taking advantage of the DNS protocol.
It helps you find the public IP, weather, world time, timezone, conversion rate, etc., within your terminal instead of browsing.
