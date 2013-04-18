Android Leftovers

Sipeed Lichee RV Dock Pro RISC-V SBC adds MIPI/RGB LCD connector, dual MIC, and BL702 JTAG+UART debugger

Sipeed has launched the Lichee RV Dock Pro kit for the company’s Lichee RV Allwinner D1 RISC-V module that builds on the earlier Lichee RV Dock carrier board and adds a MIPI/RGB LCD connector, two built-in microphones, as well as an on-board JTAG+UART debugger based on Bouffalo Lab BL702 microcontroller. Lichee RV Dock Pro specifications (preliminary) which changes in bold or strikethrough... The MIPI interface used to be for the 6-mic array expansion, so it’s not available for that board which features two microphones instead. In the original RV Dock board, MIPI displays required an expansion board, but they can now be connected directly to the board.

Mysterious GeckoLinux Creator Reveals a New Debian Remix Distro

GeckoLinux creator unveils a new Linux distribution based on Debian, focusing on simplicity and usability. The creator of GeckoLinux (providing an improved openSUSE experience) remains anonymous. And, I won’t comment if it is a good or bad thing, but now the developer is back with another similar project based on Debian.