Mysterious GeckoLinux Creator Reveals a New Debian Remix Distro
GeckoLinux creator unveils a new Linux distribution based on Debian, focusing on simplicity and usability.
The creator of GeckoLinux (providing an improved openSUSE experience) remains anonymous.
And, I won’t comment if it is a good or bad thing, but now the developer is back with another similar project based on Debian.
Mysterious, anonymous...clickbait. Privacy anyone?
His name is Sam and that's all people need to know He likes his privacy!