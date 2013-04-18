Language Selection

KDE Plasma 5.25 Desktop Gets First Point Release, Multi-GPU Support Improved

KDE Plasma 5.25 arrived last week as the latest and greatest version of the beloved desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions used by thousands of users worldwide.

Now, KDE Plasma 5.25.1 is here as the first maintenance update to KDE Plasma 5.25, addressing various issues like external screen support on multi-GPU setups, an issue with the screen brightness being stuck at 30 percent on some laptops, as well as a KWin crash that occurred when the screen setup changes.

