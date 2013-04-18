KDE Plasma 5.25 Desktop Gets First Point Release, Multi-GPU Support Improved
KDE Plasma 5.25 arrived last week as the latest and greatest version of the beloved desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions used by thousands of users worldwide.
Now, KDE Plasma 5.25.1 is here as the first maintenance update to KDE Plasma 5.25, addressing various issues like external screen support on multi-GPU setups, an issue with the screen brightness being stuck at 30 percent on some laptops, as well as a KWin crash that occurred when the screen setup changes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 253 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mysterious GeckoLinux Creator Reveals a New Debian Remix Distro
GeckoLinux creator unveils a new Linux distribution based on Debian, focusing on simplicity and usability. The creator of GeckoLinux (providing an improved openSUSE experience) remains anonymous. And, I won’t comment if it is a good or bad thing, but now the developer is back with another similar project based on Debian.
DNS Toys: Daily use Tools and Utilities over the DNS Protocol
DNS Toys is an open-source tool to help you manage all the little queries you have from your command prompt by taking advantage of the DNS protocol. It helps you find the public IP, weather, world time, timezone, conversion rate, etc., within your terminal instead of browsing.
RapidDisk 8.2.0 now available
RapidDisk is an advanced Linux RAM Disk which consists of a collection of modules and an administration tool. Features include: Dynamically allocate RAM as block device. Use them as stand alone disk drives or even map them as caching nodes to slower local disk drives. Access those drives locally or export those volumes across an NVMe Target network.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
7 min ago
2 hours 20 min ago
3 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 56 min ago
12 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 25 min ago
20 hours 9 min ago
21 hours 13 min ago
1 day 34 min ago