KDE Plasma 5.25 Desktop Gets First Point Release, Multi-GPU Support Improved

KDE Plasma 5.25 arrived last week as the latest and greatest version of the beloved desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions used by thousands of users worldwide. Now, KDE Plasma 5.25.1 is here as the first maintenance update to KDE Plasma 5.25, addressing various issues like external screen support on multi-GPU setups, an issue with the screen brightness being stuck at 30 percent on some laptops, as well as a KWin crash that occurred when the screen setup changes.

Sipeed Lichee RV Dock Pro RISC-V SBC adds MIPI/RGB LCD connector, dual MIC, and BL702 JTAG+UART debugger

Sipeed has launched the Lichee RV Dock Pro kit for the company’s Lichee RV Allwinner D1 RISC-V module that builds on the earlier Lichee RV Dock carrier board and adds a MIPI/RGB LCD connector, two built-in microphones, as well as an on-board JTAG+UART debugger based on Bouffalo Lab BL702 microcontroller. Lichee RV Dock Pro specifications (preliminary) which changes in bold or strikethrough... The MIPI interface used to be for the 6-mic array expansion, so it’s not available for that board which features two microphones instead. In the original RV Dock board, MIPI displays required an expansion board, but they can now be connected directly to the board.