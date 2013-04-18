Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of June 2022 03:03:32 PM

Filed under

Is this a reason to ditch Chromium-based browsers and start using Firefox? Maybe, you decide.

Even with all the privacy extensions and fancy protection features, there are still ways to identify you or track you.

Note that it is not the case for all browsers, here, we focus on Chromium-based browsers and Google Chrome as the prime suspect.

While detecting installed extensions in a Chromium browser was already possible, numerous extensions implemented certain protections to prevent it.