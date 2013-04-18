Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
How SREs can achieve effective incident response
Incident response includes monitoring, detecting, and reacting to unplanned events such as security breaches or other service interruptions. The goal is to get back to business, satisfy service level agreements (SLAs), and provide services to employees and customers. Incident response is the planned reaction to a breach or interruption. One goal is to avoid unmanaged incidents.
[...]
The Operations Team is the only team that can touch the production systems.
Distributed tracing with OpenTelemetry, Knative, and Quarkus
The OpenTelemetry project addresses the needs of modern, containerized environments running microservices and serverless applications on Kubernetes and cloud systems. This article contains a video showing how to integrate OpenTelemetry into a Java application using the Quarkus framework.
Cloud consultants: 4 questions to ask about your strategy
In the classic corporate satire Office Space, “the Bobs” – two management consultants brought in to trim the fat from fictional software company Initech – pepper a beleaguered “engineer liaison” with questions about his (apparently minimal) job duties before getting to the punchline: “What would you say … you do here?”
It’s a great bit, but in a real-life IT shop the script should be flipped: It’s you who needs to ask the consultants about what they do – and ideally not months (or years) after you’ve engaged with them.
Consultants can deliver significant value to IT leaders and their teams, especially when your strategic ambitions outpace the expertise and resources available in-house. But this usually only occurs when you have a strong shared understanding of their role and how you can best work together.
IT leadership: 6 questions mentors should ask mentees
One of the most rewarding things I’ve done in my professional career is to serve as a mentor for others. Numerous people freely gave their time and expertise to help me get to where I am today, so I’m always happy to return the favor.
The benefits of mentoring are plentiful. According to a SurveyMonkey study, nine out of 10 employees who have a career mentor are happy in their jobs.
At Improving, we have an initiative that is part career coaching, part mentorship. The aim is to help our people reach their career goals, and the approach is customized to each person’s needs.
How to use Subscription Manager on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)
Use Subscription Manager to sign up your RHEL machines for important software updates and manage them from your central Red Hat account.
today's howtos
Introduction of Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) Project
KDE Plasma 5.25.1 (First Point Release) Brings 50+ Changes
With the list of 50+ changes, KDE Plasma 5.25.1 - the first point release becomes more stable, also brings several tweaks.
