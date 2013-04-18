today's howtos
-
How to Install Gatsby.js Node Framework on Ubuntu 22.04
GatsbyJS or Gatsby is a free and open-source framework for building blazing fast, modern apps, and websites with React. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and set up Gatsby.js on the Ubuntu 22.04 machine.
-
How to Install qView on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
qView is a free, open-source image viewer designed to be minimal and space-efficient with super-fast opening images. The image viewer features no cluttered interface, just your image with a title bar containing features such as animated GIF controls for easy viewing on any device.
For more information about what qView features and looks like before installing it, visit the qView website, which features some great examples of the image viewer in action.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install qView on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop using the command line terminal with tips about installing the alternative development version and removing the application if required in the future.
-
How to install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 22.04 - Techtown
PostgreSQL is an open source, SQL-based, relational database manager that emphasizes security and SQL compliance.
According to the PostgreSQL website, it is “The World’s Most Advanced Open Source Relational Database”. Powerful and fast, PostgreSQL is often presented as the logical choice in complex systems or where advanced clustering is required.
An interesting feature of PostgreSQL is the multiversion concurrency control. This method adds an image of the database state to each transaction offering great performance advantages.
-
How to install and configure Pritunl in Rocky Linux/ Alma Linux 8
In this guide we will learn how to install and configure Pritunl vpn server in Rocky Linux 8. Pritunl is a free and open source enterprise distributed VPN server. It allows you to virtualize your private networks across datacenters and provide simple remote access in minutes. It utilizes a graphical interface that is friendly and easy to use to the user. It is secure and provides a good alternative to the commercial VPN products.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 358 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Introduction of Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) Project
KDE Plasma 5.25.1 (First Point Release) Brings 50+ Changes
With the list of 50+ changes, KDE Plasma 5.25.1 - the first point release becomes more stable, also brings several tweaks.
Recent comments
1 min ago
51 min 21 sec ago
1 hour 8 min ago
1 hour 13 min ago
1 hour 24 min ago
1 hour 48 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago
5 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago