How to Install Gatsby.js Node Framework on Ubuntu 22.04 GatsbyJS or Gatsby is a free and open-source framework for building blazing fast, modern apps, and websites with React. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and set up Gatsby.js on the Ubuntu 22.04 machine.

How to Install qView on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS qView is a free, open-source image viewer designed to be minimal and space-efficient with super-fast opening images. The image viewer features no cluttered interface, just your image with a title bar containing features such as animated GIF controls for easy viewing on any device. For more information about what qView features and looks like before installing it, visit the qView website, which features some great examples of the image viewer in action. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install qView on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop using the command line terminal with tips about installing the alternative development version and removing the application if required in the future.

How to install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 22.04 - Techtown PostgreSQL is an open source, SQL-based, relational database manager that emphasizes security and SQL compliance. According to the PostgreSQL website, it is “The World’s Most Advanced Open Source Relational Database”. Powerful and fast, PostgreSQL is often presented as the logical choice in complex systems or where advanced clustering is required. An interesting feature of PostgreSQL is the multiversion concurrency control. This method adds an image of the database state to each transaction offering great performance advantages.

How to install and configure Pritunl in Rocky Linux/ Alma Linux 8 In this guide we will learn how to install and configure Pritunl vpn server in Rocky Linux 8. Pritunl is a free and open source enterprise distributed VPN server. It allows you to virtualize your private networks across datacenters and provide simple remote access in minutes. It utilizes a graphical interface that is friendly and easy to use to the user. It is secure and provides a good alternative to the commercial VPN products.

Red Hat / IBM Leftovers How SREs can achieve effective incident response Incident response includes monitoring, detecting, and reacting to unplanned events such as security breaches or other service interruptions. The goal is to get back to business, satisfy service level agreements (SLAs), and provide services to employees and customers. Incident response is the planned reaction to a breach or interruption. One goal is to avoid unmanaged incidents. [...] The Operations Team is the only team that can touch the production systems.

Distributed tracing with OpenTelemetry, Knative, and Quarkus The OpenTelemetry project addresses the needs of modern, containerized environments running microservices and serverless applications on Kubernetes and cloud systems. This article contains a video showing how to integrate OpenTelemetry into a Java application using the Quarkus framework.

Cloud consultants: 4 questions to ask about your strategy In the classic corporate satire Office Space, “the Bobs” – two management consultants brought in to trim the fat from fictional software company Initech – pepper a beleaguered “engineer liaison” with questions about his (apparently minimal) job duties before getting to the punchline: “What would you say … you do here?” It’s a great bit, but in a real-life IT shop the script should be flipped: It’s you who needs to ask the consultants about what they do – and ideally not months (or years) after you’ve engaged with them. Consultants can deliver significant value to IT leaders and their teams, especially when your strategic ambitions outpace the expertise and resources available in-house. But this usually only occurs when you have a strong shared understanding of their role and how you can best work together.

IT leadership: 6 questions mentors should ask mentees One of the most rewarding things I’ve done in my professional career is to serve as a mentor for others. Numerous people freely gave their time and expertise to help me get to where I am today, so I’m always happy to return the favor. The benefits of mentoring are plentiful. According to a SurveyMonkey study, nine out of 10 employees who have a career mentor are happy in their jobs. At Improving, we have an initiative that is part career coaching, part mentorship. The aim is to help our people reach their career goals, and the approach is customized to each person’s needs.

How to use Subscription Manager on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) Use Subscription Manager to sign up your RHEL machines for important software updates and manage them from your central Red Hat account.