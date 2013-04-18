Security and FUD Leftovers
20 Useful Security Features and Tools for Linux Admins
In this article, we shall a list of useful Linux security features that every system administrator should know. We also share some useful tools to help a system admin ensure security on their Linux servers.
The list is as follows, and is not organized in any particular order.
FBI says fraud on LinkedIn a 'significant threat' to platform and consumers [Ed: Microsoft itself is significant threat]
New Research from Snyk and The Linux Foundation Reveals Significant Security Concerns Resulting from Open Source Software Ubiquity [Ed: Microsoft FUD buddies Snyk connected to Jim Zemlin and his fellow kakistocrats]
today's howtos
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Introduction of Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) Project
KDE Plasma 5.25.1 (First Point Release) Brings 50+ Changes
With the list of 50+ changes, KDE Plasma 5.25.1 - the first point release becomes more stable, also brings several tweaks.
Microsofters
Popularity of open source software leads to security risks [Ed: Linux [sic] Foundation now works with Microsoft to spread FUD and distract from Microsoft's back/bug doors]