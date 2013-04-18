Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of June 2022 07:06:09 PM
HowTos
  • How To Use Chromebook Recovery Utility: Step-By-Step Guide
  • How to Create LaTeX Documents with Emacs

    Emacs is often thought of as a programmer’s text editor. It has an extensible programming support as well as the ability to automatically evaluate expressions within files. But one thing that Emacs also does well is allowing users to compose beautiful documents with LaTeX through Org Mode.

  • Audacity Keyboard Shortcuts - Make Tech Easier

    Audacity is a powerful free audio manipulation program available for modern operating systems. Unlike other free audio processing programs, Audacity stands out as one of the most feature-complete open source project out of all of them. In that, it can manage, edit, and mix multiple audio tracks in a single timeline.

    Furthermore, being open source means that Audacity is constantly up-to-date with the latest audio standards, ensuring the ability to adapt any project that you do in Audacity for future audio formats and specifications. Lastly, Audacity is also available on all major operating systems. This ultimately means that even if you change your operating system today, you will most likely still be able to use Audacity.

  • BASH 07 – Command-Line Options

    Some scripts and programs can take options from the command line. These can be very specific for the operation of a program or script.

    There are two ways to handle options: placement or parameters.

  • How to view your sound card information using the terminal in Ubuntu 18.04

    In this short tutorial , you will learn how to find your sound card information in a simple way in case your Ubuntu distribution cannot automatically detect it.

  • How to Convert a Video to GIF on Linux

    GIFs are undoubtedly one of the most popular media formats shared on the internet. From tutorials to memes and beyond, people create and share GIFs for everything. But most of the time, these GIFs aren't originally recorded as files with the ".gif" extension. Usually, a video is trimmed and a specific portion of the media is converted to a GIF.

  • How to Install Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Core on Raspberry Pi

    Raspberry Pi OS is the main operating system for the Raspberry Pi, but it’s not your only option. If you’re looking for a more traditional Linux experience, it’s time to look elsewhere.

    Many operating systems are available for the Raspberry Pi, among them Ubuntu. Desktop, Server, and Core versions of Ubuntu can be run on the Raspberry Pi.

    Keep reading to find out how to install your preferred Ubuntu version on a Raspberry Pi 4.

  • How to install and use the Cockpit desktop client for easier remote Linux administration | TechRepublic

    Cockpit is a very powerful tool that allows you to manage several aspects, such as Podman containers, users, storage, networking, services, SELinux, software updates and with the help of additional plugins, much more.

    Cockpit is found on most RHEL-based Linux operating systems and can be installed on Ubuntu-based systems from the standard repositories with a command like sudo apt-get install cockpit -y.

    Cockpit is traditionally managed by a web-based interface, but for those who prefer a desktop client, there is an application. Cockpit Client provides a very simple-to-use GUI to make it even easier to manage your servers. All connections are made via SSH using the SHH configuration for the local user and all servers must have Cockpit installed. The bonus is that the Cockpit web server doesn’t need to be enabled, and no extra ports are exposed.

  • How to install the Etherpad collaborative note-taking platform on Linux | TechRepublic

    In these wild times, collaboration has become an absolute necessity. Thankfully, there are so many ways to collaborate: Every platform offers the means to work together, whether it’s a desktop, server, mobile or container deployment, you name it and you can collaborate with it. Some of those collaborative tools offer a ton of features, but sometimes you want something simple — just the ability to collaborate on, say, notes.

    For such a need, you should turn to a very easy-to-use Etherpad, which is a real-time collaboration platform that can be deployed on just about any operating system

  • Linux rm command with Advance Syntax for Pro's - TREND OCEANS

    The rm (remove) command is one of the essential Linux utilities that every basic to pro user should know, their working and usage.

  • How to Undo & Redo in Linux Nano file Editor - Linux Shout

    Not much familiar with Linux Nano file Editor, then here are some keyboard shortcuts you can use with it to work around easily such as Undo and Redo options in Nano editor.

    Nano is easy to use and simple text-based file editor. It allows you to edit files in a terminal or console, even without a graphical environment. Although the Nano has a smaller range of functions than VIM or Emacs, it is much easier and more intuitive to use. Nano is therefore particularly suitable for smaller, fast edits or for writing short scripts.

    The editor supports syntax highlighting for different programming languages, undo/redo functionality, mouse support (if a graphics server is running), automatic indentation, saving files with MS-DOS or Mac line endings, and much more.

  • How to Use the fd Command in Linux ('find' Alternative) - ByteXD

    fd is an alternative and faster command line utility for the find command. It does the job of finding files and directories based on their names, sizes, types, and other attributes. The fd command has been designed with simplicity and performance in mind and supports features like colors, and a lot more.

    It’s available for MacOS, Linux and Windows on the official website and via Homebrew, APT and Chocolatey package managers.

    One of the core utilities in Linux is the find command line utility. find is a utility first originally written for Unix systems by Bell Labs Computing Sciences Research Center in version 1 of Unix in 1970.
    A good 20+ years before Linus Torvalds created the first version of the Linux kernel. So in terms of computing application software find is one of the most oldest, still in use and still maintained software programs.

  • How to Fix 'apt-key' Deprecation Warning on Ubuntu - OMG! Ubuntu!

    If you see an apt-key deprecated warning when you run apt update on Ubuntu and want to fix it, you’re in the right place

  • How to Install TeamViewer on Ubuntu & Linux Mint - OMG! Ubuntu!

    TeamViewer is an application that lets you access other computers remotely so you can modify, maintain, or manage them wherever you are, as though you were actually there.

    Better yet, the app works with all major platforms: Windows, macOS, and Linux (also in limited forms on iOS and Android too). You can use TeamViewer to transfer files to/from a remote computer and host; chat in real time with its users; sync clipboard contents, and more.

    TeamViewer is also simple to use: you install the app on both computers, then connect using the unique ID and password the app generates. While this tool’s core feature set is skewed more towards IT professionals, support agents, and developers it is free to use for personal use (and ideal for helping a frustrated relative).

  • How To Create A Dictionary In Python

    In Python, a dictionary is an apparently random set of data values that may be used to store data values in the manner of a map. Unlike other data types, which can only store a single value as an element, dictionaries retain Key:value pairs instead of single values. The dictionary includes a key-value pair in order to make it more search engine optimized.

  • How To Force Sudo Password Authentication In Linux - OSTechNix

    As you may already know, when an user enter a command with sudo privileges, the sudo password will be remembered for a brief period of time.

    By default, the password is remembered for 15 minutes. During this time, the users don't have to enter the password for the subsequent commands that run shortly after the first sudo command, even if they require sudo privileges.

    What if you want to force the users to enter sudo password all the time? That's what we are going to learn now. This brief guide explains how to force sudo password authentication in Linux.

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How to Install Gatsby.js Node Framework on Ubuntu 22.04

    GatsbyJS or Gatsby is a free and open-source framework for building blazing fast, modern apps, and websites with React. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and set up Gatsby.js on the Ubuntu 22.04 machine.

  • How to Install qView on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    qView is a free, open-source image viewer designed to be minimal and space-efficient with super-fast opening images. The image viewer features no cluttered interface, just your image with a title bar containing features such as animated GIF controls for easy viewing on any device. For more information about what qView features and looks like before installing it, visit the qView website, which features some great examples of the image viewer in action. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install qView on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop using the command line terminal with tips about installing the alternative development version and removing the application if required in the future.

  • How to install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 22.04 - Techtown

    PostgreSQL is an open source, SQL-based, relational database manager that emphasizes security and SQL compliance. According to the PostgreSQL website, it is “The World’s Most Advanced Open Source Relational Database”. Powerful and fast, PostgreSQL is often presented as the logical choice in complex systems or where advanced clustering is required. An interesting feature of PostgreSQL is the multiversion concurrency control. This method adds an image of the database state to each transaction offering great performance advantages.

  • How to install and configure Pritunl in Rocky Linux/ Alma Linux 8

    In this guide we will learn how to install and configure Pritunl vpn server in Rocky Linux 8. Pritunl is a free and open source enterprise distributed VPN server. It allows you to virtualize your private networks across datacenters and provide simple remote access in minutes. It utilizes a graphical interface that is friendly and easy to use to the user. It is secure and provides a good alternative to the commercial VPN products.

Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  • How SREs can achieve effective incident response

    Incident response includes monitoring, detecting, and reacting to unplanned events such as security breaches or other service interruptions. The goal is to get back to business, satisfy service level agreements (SLAs), and provide services to employees and customers. Incident response is the planned reaction to a breach or interruption. One goal is to avoid unmanaged incidents. [...] The Operations Team is the only team that can touch the production systems.

  • Distributed tracing with OpenTelemetry, Knative, and Quarkus

    The OpenTelemetry project addresses the needs of modern, containerized environments running microservices and serverless applications on Kubernetes and cloud systems. This article contains a video showing how to integrate OpenTelemetry into a Java application using the Quarkus framework.

  • Cloud consultants: 4 questions to ask about your strategy

    In the classic corporate satire Office Space, “the Bobs” – two management consultants brought in to trim the fat from fictional software company Initech – pepper a beleaguered “engineer liaison” with questions about his (apparently minimal) job duties before getting to the punchline: “What would you say … you do here?” It’s a great bit, but in a real-life IT shop the script should be flipped: It’s you who needs to ask the consultants about what they do – and ideally not months (or years) after you’ve engaged with them. Consultants can deliver significant value to IT leaders and their teams, especially when your strategic ambitions outpace the expertise and resources available in-house. But this usually only occurs when you have a strong shared understanding of their role and how you can best work together.

  • IT leadership: 6 questions mentors should ask mentees

    One of the most rewarding things I’ve done in my professional career is to serve as a mentor for others. Numerous people freely gave their time and expertise to help me get to where I am today, so I’m always happy to return the favor. The benefits of mentoring are plentiful. According to a SurveyMonkey study, nine out of 10 employees who have a career mentor are happy in their jobs. At Improving, we have an initiative that is part career coaching, part mentorship. The aim is to help our people reach their career goals, and the approach is customized to each person’s needs.

  • How to use Subscription Manager on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)

    Use Subscription Manager to sign up your RHEL machines for important software updates and manage them from your central Red Hat account.

Introduction of Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) Project

  • Linux Foundation launches project to ease smartNIC adoption • The Register

    The Linux Foundation wants to make data processing units (DPUs) easier to deploy, with the launch of the Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) project this week. The program has already garnered support from several leading chipmakers, systems builders, and software vendors – Nvidia, Intel, Marvell, F5, Keysight, Dell Tech, and Red Hat to name a few – and promises to build an open ecosystem of common software frameworks that can run on any DPU or smartNIC. SmartNICs, DPUs, IPUs – whatever you prefer to call them – have been used in cloud and hyperscale datacenters for years now. The devices typically feature onboard networking in a PCIe card form factor and are designed to offload and accelerate I/O-intensive processes and virtualization functions that would otherwise consume valuable host CPU resources.

  • Why Red Hat is joining the Open Programmable Infrastructure Project

    As organizations strive for digital transformation, they are in reality seeking to reinvent their business, modernize their processes and push the boundaries of existing IT infrastructure. To address that last point, we frequently see customers exploring alternatives to CPU-centric system architectures, where software running on a central CPU directly controls a set of HW peripherals that offer static functions and/or acceleration capabilities. Supporting this trend is a new class of devices, evolved from SmartNICs but lacking cohesive standards even when it comes to naming - NVIDIA and Marvell call their offerings Data Processing Units (DPU) while Intel refers to their technologies as Intelligent Processing Units (IPUs).

  • Linux Foundation Announces Open Programmable Infrastructure Project to Drive Open Standards for New Class of Cloud Native Infrastructure - Linux Foundation

    Data Processing and Infrastructure Processing Units – DPU and IPU – are changing the way enterprises deploy and manage compute resources across their networks; OPI will nurture an ecosystem to enable easy adoption of these innovative technologies

KDE Plasma 5.25.1 (First Point Release) Brings 50+ Changes

With the list of 50+ changes, KDE Plasma 5.25.1 - the first point release becomes more stable, also brings several tweaks. Read more

