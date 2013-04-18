today's howtos
How To Use Chromebook Recovery Utility: Step-By-Step Guide
-
How to Create LaTeX Documents with Emacs
Emacs is often thought of as a programmer’s text editor. It has an extensible programming support as well as the ability to automatically evaluate expressions within files. But one thing that Emacs also does well is allowing users to compose beautiful documents with LaTeX through Org Mode.
-
Audacity Keyboard Shortcuts - Make Tech Easier
Audacity is a powerful free audio manipulation program available for modern operating systems. Unlike other free audio processing programs, Audacity stands out as one of the most feature-complete open source project out of all of them. In that, it can manage, edit, and mix multiple audio tracks in a single timeline.
Furthermore, being open source means that Audacity is constantly up-to-date with the latest audio standards, ensuring the ability to adapt any project that you do in Audacity for future audio formats and specifications. Lastly, Audacity is also available on all major operating systems. This ultimately means that even if you change your operating system today, you will most likely still be able to use Audacity.
-
BASH 07 – Command-Line Options
Some scripts and programs can take options from the command line. These can be very specific for the operation of a program or script.
There are two ways to handle options: placement or parameters.
-
How to view your sound card information using the terminal in Ubuntu 18.04
In this short tutorial , you will learn how to find your sound card information in a simple way in case your Ubuntu distribution cannot automatically detect it.
-
How to Convert a Video to GIF on Linux
GIFs are undoubtedly one of the most popular media formats shared on the internet. From tutorials to memes and beyond, people create and share GIFs for everything. But most of the time, these GIFs aren't originally recorded as files with the ".gif" extension. Usually, a video is trimmed and a specific portion of the media is converted to a GIF.
-
How to Install Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Core on Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi OS is the main operating system for the Raspberry Pi, but it’s not your only option. If you’re looking for a more traditional Linux experience, it’s time to look elsewhere.
Many operating systems are available for the Raspberry Pi, among them Ubuntu. Desktop, Server, and Core versions of Ubuntu can be run on the Raspberry Pi.
Keep reading to find out how to install your preferred Ubuntu version on a Raspberry Pi 4.
-
How to install and use the Cockpit desktop client for easier remote Linux administration | TechRepublic
Cockpit is a very powerful tool that allows you to manage several aspects, such as Podman containers, users, storage, networking, services, SELinux, software updates and with the help of additional plugins, much more.
Cockpit is found on most RHEL-based Linux operating systems and can be installed on Ubuntu-based systems from the standard repositories with a command like sudo apt-get install cockpit -y.
Cockpit is traditionally managed by a web-based interface, but for those who prefer a desktop client, there is an application. Cockpit Client provides a very simple-to-use GUI to make it even easier to manage your servers. All connections are made via SSH using the SHH configuration for the local user and all servers must have Cockpit installed. The bonus is that the Cockpit web server doesn’t need to be enabled, and no extra ports are exposed.
-
How to install the Etherpad collaborative note-taking platform on Linux | TechRepublic
In these wild times, collaboration has become an absolute necessity. Thankfully, there are so many ways to collaborate: Every platform offers the means to work together, whether it’s a desktop, server, mobile or container deployment, you name it and you can collaborate with it. Some of those collaborative tools offer a ton of features, but sometimes you want something simple — just the ability to collaborate on, say, notes.
For such a need, you should turn to a very easy-to-use Etherpad, which is a real-time collaboration platform that can be deployed on just about any operating system
-
Linux rm command with Advance Syntax for Pro's - TREND OCEANS
The rm (remove) command is one of the essential Linux utilities that every basic to pro user should know, their working and usage.
-
How to Undo & Redo in Linux Nano file Editor - Linux Shout
Not much familiar with Linux Nano file Editor, then here are some keyboard shortcuts you can use with it to work around easily such as Undo and Redo options in Nano editor.
Nano is easy to use and simple text-based file editor. It allows you to edit files in a terminal or console, even without a graphical environment. Although the Nano has a smaller range of functions than VIM or Emacs, it is much easier and more intuitive to use. Nano is therefore particularly suitable for smaller, fast edits or for writing short scripts.
The editor supports syntax highlighting for different programming languages, undo/redo functionality, mouse support (if a graphics server is running), automatic indentation, saving files with MS-DOS or Mac line endings, and much more.
-
How to Use the fd Command in Linux ('find' Alternative) - ByteXD
fd is an alternative and faster command line utility for the find command. It does the job of finding files and directories based on their names, sizes, types, and other attributes. The fd command has been designed with simplicity and performance in mind and supports features like colors, and a lot more.
It’s available for MacOS, Linux and Windows on the official website and via Homebrew, APT and Chocolatey package managers.
One of the core utilities in Linux is the find command line utility. find is a utility first originally written for Unix systems by Bell Labs Computing Sciences Research Center in version 1 of Unix in 1970.
A good 20+ years before Linus Torvalds created the first version of the Linux kernel. So in terms of computing application software find is one of the most oldest, still in use and still maintained software programs.
-
How to Fix 'apt-key' Deprecation Warning on Ubuntu - OMG! Ubuntu!
If you see an apt-key deprecated warning when you run apt update on Ubuntu and want to fix it, you’re in the right place
-
How to Install TeamViewer on Ubuntu & Linux Mint - OMG! Ubuntu!
TeamViewer is an application that lets you access other computers remotely so you can modify, maintain, or manage them wherever you are, as though you were actually there.
Better yet, the app works with all major platforms: Windows, macOS, and Linux (also in limited forms on iOS and Android too). You can use TeamViewer to transfer files to/from a remote computer and host; chat in real time with its users; sync clipboard contents, and more.
TeamViewer is also simple to use: you install the app on both computers, then connect using the unique ID and password the app generates. While this tool’s core feature set is skewed more towards IT professionals, support agents, and developers it is free to use for personal use (and ideal for helping a frustrated relative).
-
How To Create A Dictionary In Python
In Python, a dictionary is an apparently random set of data values that may be used to store data values in the manner of a map. Unlike other data types, which can only store a single value as an element, dictionaries retain Key:value pairs instead of single values. The dictionary includes a key-value pair in order to make it more search engine optimized.
-
How To Force Sudo Password Authentication In Linux - OSTechNix
As you may already know, when an user enter a command with sudo privileges, the sudo password will be remembered for a brief period of time.
By default, the password is remembered for 15 minutes. During this time, the users don't have to enter the password for the subsequent commands that run shortly after the first sudo command, even if they require sudo privileges.
What if you want to force the users to enter sudo password all the time? That's what we are going to learn now. This brief guide explains how to force sudo password authentication in Linux.
-
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Introduction of Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) Project
KDE Plasma 5.25.1 (First Point Release) Brings 50+ Changes
With the list of 50+ changes, KDE Plasma 5.25.1 - the first point release becomes more stable, also brings several tweaks.
