This Tool Enables Live Clock on Wallpaper of Ubuntu 22.04 GNOME 42
Would like to display digital clock and date in your desktop? Desktop Clock is a new extension to do the job in GNOME 42.
It’s an extension that so far works on Ubuntu 22.04, Fedora 36, Arch and Manjaro Linux. With it, you have the date and time display on desktop with customisable appearance.
