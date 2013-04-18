today's howtos
Install Grub Customizer on Ubuntu 22.04 & Other Versions
The Grub Customizer is a handy GUI tool that lets you configure various aspects of the Grub bootloader.
You can use it to change the order of the boot and make Windows boot by default.
Counting the days on Linux | Network World
Have you ever wondered how many days it’s been since you started your diet, begun your daily jogs, or were first working with Linux? If you can remember the start date, a simple Linux script can count the days for you. All you need is the date command and a calculation that turns your dates into seconds, subtracts the start date from the end date and then divides the result by the appropriate number to turn the seconds into the corresponding number of days.
Linux Fu: Docking Made Easy | Hackaday
Most computer operating systems suffer from some version of “DLL hell” — a decidedly Windows term, but the concept applies across the board. Consider doing embedded development which usually takes a few specialized tools. You write your embedded system code, ship it off, and forget about it for a few years. Then, the end-user wants a change. Too bad the compiler you used requires some library that has changed so it no longer works. Oh, and the device programmer needs an older version of the USB library. The Python build tools use Python 2 but your system has moved on. If the tools you need aren’t on the computer anymore, you may have trouble finding the install media and getting it to work. Worse still if you don’t even have the right kind of computer for it anymore.
Ubuntu Unity Jammy Jellyfish
This is a tutorial to install Unity Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04. This turns back Ubuntu to the previous default experience between the years 2011-2017. Let's turn back Unity!
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and RISC-V
FSFE Legal Network LLW Conflict of Interest Scandal: Polina Malaja, Open Invention Network
In 2019, we published evidence of a conflict of interest scandal at the FSFE Legal & Licensing Workshop (LLW). We redacted the names. Following subsequent actions from FSFE, we now publish the full email. Open Invention Network (OIN) was responsible for the scandal.
Your authorization to use the Debian trademark in domain names
Personally, I've been doing things with Debian and free software for almost thirty years. I was really shocked when I heard that Debian funds were being used to try and shut down independent, volunteer-run web sites publishing news about Debian itself. I had a closer look at the situation myself and realized that nobody has registered a Debian trademark in Switzerland. Therefore, the Software Freedom Institute submitted an application for the mark. The application was submitted on 14 May 2022 and granted on 8 June 2022. Software Freedom Institute SA immediately published a statement authorizing legitimate use of the trademark in domain names. It appears really bizarre that some rogue members of Debian have collaborated for months with an expensive lawyer and yet none of them bothered to ensure they were holding a registration in Switzerland before filing their attacks at WIPO. The Swiss Institute for Intellectual Property charges a fee of just CHF 550 to register a trademark. That is less than what Debian pays for two hours with their lawyer. Einstein himself used to work there but you don't need to be Einstein to realize who got better value for their money in this case. Also: Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Montreal's Debian & Stuff - June 2022
Videos: "Normies", GitHub & GitLab, Manjaro 21.3.0 Xfce Edition
