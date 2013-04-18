Language Selection

Tuesday 21st of June 2022
Red Hat
  • 7 summer book recommendations from open source enthusiasts

    It is my great pleasure to introduce Opensource.com's 2022 summer reading list. This year's list contains seven wonderful reading recommendations from members of the Opensource.com community. You will find a nice mix of books covering everything from a fun cozy mystery to non-fiction works that explore thought-provoking topics. I hope you find something on this list that interests you.

  • Red Hat Insights launches new recommendations to keep Application Streams running

    Red Hat Developer Subscription for Individuals provides access to the most popular database and/or web servers, such as PostgreSQL, MariaDB, httpd and Nginx via Application Streams. While this is a great way for Linux developers to get started implementing applications quickly, Application Streams follow their own lifecycles, which can pose a challenge for RHEL developers and administrators trying to keep their system in a supported state.

    Red Hat Insights to the rescue! We’ve recently added a new set of Advisor recommendations which alerts users for an approaching retirement date of Application Streams.

  • Organizations turn to containers and Kubernetes for deploying databases to accelerate application development

    Not that long ago, databases were viewed as the definition of a monolith — never intended to be broken down into microservices and containerized. A lot has changed in a short period of time and while containerizing a database may not be as straightforward as containerizing an application, the benefits greatly outweigh the challenges. Databases need the agility, portability and scalability that containerization can offer and organizations are moving to take advantage of these benefits.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Hatch

    Fedora Hatches are still happening all around the world! Along with Nest With Fedora this year, Fedora is hosting local in-person hatch events. This is a great opportunity to connect with your fellow Fedorans and receive some amazing Fedora swag.

    Thanks to our Ambassadors, Fedora is hosting eight Hatch events this year! You can expect a social event and possibly a workshop depending on which Hatch event you attend.

Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and RISC-V

  • This high-speed Arduino pen plotter creates drawings in mere minutes | Arduino Blog

    Pen plotting projects are everywhere nowadays, with the vast majority using a couple of stepper motors for moving the writing utensil and a servo to raise or lower it. But they are quite slow due to the lack of rigid assembly and because the servo motor takes around a second to move the pen. This problem is what drove YouTuber IV Projects to create a very novel design that swaps out the servo for another stepper motor and drastically increases drawing speed. Just like most other pen plotters, the X-axis is driven by a NEMA17 stepper motor with a timing belt attached to the central pen carriage. However, the Y-axis takes a different approach by relying on a pair of rollers that are covered in 120-grit sanding bands, which help to grab the paper securely and move it whenever the stepper motor rotates the drive wheel. This helps to minimize slipping compared to rubber rollers and is much faster than a belt-driven design.

  • RISC-V Announces First New Specifications of 2022, Adding to 16 Ratified in 2021 | RISC-V International
  • Think Silicon to Unveil Industry’s First RISC-V 3D GPU at Embedded World 2022

    Think Silicon®, a leader in ultra-low power graphics IP, will showcase the industry’s first RISC-V-based GPU – the NEOX™ G-Series & A-Series – at Embedded World 2022. The company will also introduce the NEMA®|pico-VG, the latest in the NEMA®|GPU-Series for MCU-driven SoCs – which supports rich vector graphics and improves system efficiency by offloading CPU utilization up to 95%.

FSFE Legal Network LLW Conflict of Interest Scandal: Polina Malaja, Open Invention Network

In 2019, we published evidence of a conflict of interest scandal at the FSFE Legal & Licensing Workshop (LLW). We redacted the names. Following subsequent actions from FSFE, we now publish the full email. Open Invention Network (OIN) was responsible for the scandal. Read more

Your authorization to use the Debian trademark in domain names

Personally, I've been doing things with Debian and free software for almost thirty years. I was really shocked when I heard that Debian funds were being used to try and shut down independent, volunteer-run web sites publishing news about Debian itself. I had a closer look at the situation myself and realized that nobody has registered a Debian trademark in Switzerland. Therefore, the Software Freedom Institute submitted an application for the mark. The application was submitted on 14 May 2022 and granted on 8 June 2022. Software Freedom Institute SA immediately published a statement authorizing legitimate use of the trademark in domain names. It appears really bizarre that some rogue members of Debian have collaborated for months with an expensive lawyer and yet none of them bothered to ensure they were holding a registration in Switzerland before filing their attacks at WIPO. The Swiss Institute for Intellectual Property charges a fee of just CHF 550 to register a trademark. That is less than what Debian pays for two hours with their lawyer. Einstein himself used to work there but you don't need to be Einstein to realize who got better value for their money in this case. Read more Also: Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Montreal's Debian & Stuff - June 2022

Videos: "Normies", GitHub & GitLab, Manjaro 21.3.0 Xfce Edition

