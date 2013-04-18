Today's Linux Foundation and OIN Fluff
-
Nephio Sees Rapid Growth as More Organizations Commit to Simplify Cloud Native Automation of Telecom Network Functions [Ed: No kidding. This page mentions "clown" like 40 times!]
Project Nephio, an open source initiative of partners across the telecommunications industry working towards true cloud-native automation , today announced rapid community growth and momentum.
-
TODO Group Announces 2022 OSPO Survey [Ed: Surveys are not "research"; 'Linux' Foundation has rebranded marketing as 'research', just like Microsoft...]
The TODO Group, together with Linux Foundation Research, LF Training & Certification, api7.ai, Futurewei, Ovio, Salesforce, VMware, and X-Labs, is conducting a survey as part of a research project on the prevalence and outcomes of open source programs among different organizations across the globe.
-
500 Promising Individuals Worldwide Receive Linux Foundation IT Training & Certification Scholarships [Ed: Diploma mill riding the "Linux" brand]
-
RBC Joins the Open Invention Network To Protect Fintech From Looming Threat of Patent Trolls [Ed: After many years and under the misleading, baseless, false guise of "fighting trolls" OIN is trying to normalise software patents with these patent pools]
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) joins the Open Invention Network (OIN) as its newest community member.
OIN was formed to safeguard open source software (OSS), with the company now the largest patent non-aggression community in history. It announced this week that RBC has joined as a community member.
OIN is an advocate for patent non-aggression, something it describes as ‘defensive strategies that protect us against the aggressive use of patents’. When a company claims a patent and uses its right to an invention as a means to prevent others from entering the market effectively, this is patent aggression; also sometimes known as a ‘patent troll’.
-
FSFE Legal Network LLW Conflict of Interest Scandal: Polina Malaja, Open Invention Network
In 2019, we published evidence of a conflict of interest scandal at the FSFE Legal & Licensing Workshop (LLW). We redacted the names. Following subsequent actions from FSFE, we now publish the full email. Open Invention Network (OIN) was responsible for the scandal.
Your authorization to use the Debian trademark in domain names
Personally, I've been doing things with Debian and free software for almost thirty years. I was really shocked when I heard that Debian funds were being used to try and shut down independent, volunteer-run web sites publishing news about Debian itself. I had a closer look at the situation myself and realized that nobody has registered a Debian trademark in Switzerland. Therefore, the Software Freedom Institute submitted an application for the mark. The application was submitted on 14 May 2022 and granted on 8 June 2022. Software Freedom Institute SA immediately published a statement authorizing legitimate use of the trademark in domain names. It appears really bizarre that some rogue members of Debian have collaborated for months with an expensive lawyer and yet none of them bothered to ensure they were holding a registration in Switzerland before filing their attacks at WIPO. The Swiss Institute for Intellectual Property charges a fee of just CHF 550 to register a trademark. That is less than what Debian pays for two hours with their lawyer. Einstein himself used to work there but you don't need to be Einstein to realize who got better value for their money in this case. Also: Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Montreal's Debian & Stuff - June 2022
