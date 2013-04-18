Programming Leftovers
Adriaan de Groot: FLA Two
The KDE Community has used – and gently encouraged – the Fiduciary License Agreement (FLA) which was created by the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) some 15 years ago. The FLA is a kind of copyright assignment that preserves the Free Software underpinnings of the software, ensures the contributor can (re)use the work and that the fiduciary can handle licensing questions around the contributed code. A CLA without the corporate-style downsides.
Using the FLA has always been an option in the KDE world. Some people choose to sign it to ensure long-term stability. Others don’t, and that’s fine. Here is a 2009-era post from me about the FLA and the licensing situation closer to when we introduced it. The next time I mentioned the FLA was in 2020, so it just kept plugging along all that time.
Thread safety support in libsoup3 | Carlos Garcia Campos
In libsoup2 there’s some thread safety support that allows to send messages from a thread different than the one where the session is created. There are other APIs that can be used concurrently too, like accessing some of the session properties, and others that aren’t thread safe at all. It’s not clear what’s thread safe and even sending a message is not fully thread safe either, depending on the session features involved. However, several applications relay on the thread safety support and have always worked surprisingly well.
In libsoup3 we decided to remove the (broken) thread safety support and only allowed to use the API from the same thread where the session was created. This simplified the code and made easier to add the HTTP/2 implementation. Note that HTTP/2 supports multiple request over the same TCP connection, which is a lot more efficient than starting multiple requests from several threads in parallel.
When apps started to be ported to libsoup3, those that relied on the thread safety support ended up being a pain to be ported. Major refactorings where required to either stop using the sync API from secondary threads, or moving all the soup usage to the same secondary thread. We managed to make it work in several modules like gstreamer and gvfs, but others like evolution required a lot more work. The extra work was definitely worth it and resulted in much better and more efficient code. But we also understand that porting an application to a new version of a dependency is not a top priority task for maintainers.
Limine compiled in OpenEmbedded
Have now compiled version 3.7 in OE.
Steve Kemp: Writing a simple TCL interpreter in golang
Recently I was reading Antirez's piece TCL the Misunderstood again, which is a nice defense of the utility and value of the TCL language.
TCL is one of those scripting languages which used to be used a hell of a lot in the past, for scripting routers, creating GUIs, and more. These days it quietly lives on, but doesn't get much love. That said it's a remarkably simple language to learn, and experiment with.
Using TCL always reminds me of FORTH, in the sense that the syntax consists of "words" with "arguments", and everything is a string (well, not really, but almost. Some things are lists too of course).
Compiling QML to C++: QtQuick Controls and optional imports
This is the sixth installment in the series of blog posts on how to adjust your QML application to take the maximum advantage of qmlsc. In the first post we've set up the environment. You should read that post first in order to understand the others.
2021 Annual Survey Report | Inside Rust Blog
As usual, we conducted an annual community survey in 2021. We previously shared some some highlights and charts in a blog post. This year we would also like to make the complete (-ish) dataset available. We have compiled a report which contains data and charts for nearly all questions with minimal analysis. We have elided a few sensitive questions and have combined some answers or elided some answers where there is any chance of respondents being identified or of sensitive data being released.
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and RISC-V
FSFE Legal Network LLW Conflict of Interest Scandal: Polina Malaja, Open Invention Network
In 2019, we published evidence of a conflict of interest scandal at the FSFE Legal & Licensing Workshop (LLW). We redacted the names. Following subsequent actions from FSFE, we now publish the full email. Open Invention Network (OIN) was responsible for the scandal.
Your authorization to use the Debian trademark in domain names
Personally, I've been doing things with Debian and free software for almost thirty years. I was really shocked when I heard that Debian funds were being used to try and shut down independent, volunteer-run web sites publishing news about Debian itself. I had a closer look at the situation myself and realized that nobody has registered a Debian trademark in Switzerland. Therefore, the Software Freedom Institute submitted an application for the mark. The application was submitted on 14 May 2022 and granted on 8 June 2022. Software Freedom Institute SA immediately published a statement authorizing legitimate use of the trademark in domain names. It appears really bizarre that some rogue members of Debian have collaborated for months with an expensive lawyer and yet none of them bothered to ensure they were holding a registration in Switzerland before filing their attacks at WIPO. The Swiss Institute for Intellectual Property charges a fee of just CHF 550 to register a trademark. That is less than what Debian pays for two hours with their lawyer. Einstein himself used to work there but you don't need to be Einstein to realize who got better value for their money in this case. Also: Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Montreal's Debian & Stuff - June 2022
Videos: "Normies", GitHub & GitLab, Manjaro 21.3.0 Xfce Edition
