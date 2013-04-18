Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Mixxx 2.3.3 DJ Software Brings Improvements for Pioneer DDJ-SB3 and Traktor S3 Controllers

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Tuesday 21st of June 2022 11:39:43 PM Filed under
Linux
News
Software

Mixxx 2.3.3 comes almost five months after Mixxx 2.3.2 and it’s here to further improve support for several DJ controllers and mixers. For example, it improves the stability of the Behringer DDM4000 mixer, which also received soft-takeover for encoder knobs in this release.

The Pioneer DDJ-SB3 DJ controller received a fix for the broken controller issue that occurred when releasing the shift button, the Traktor S3 DJ controller gets better deck cloning, and the Denon MC7000 DJ controller gets a fix for the ‘inverted shift’ bug in the controller mapping.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Devices: Memfault, AOI, amd SolidRun

  • Memfault Adds OTA Update for Embedded Linux - IoT For All

    Memfault, the provider of the first cloud-based connected device observability platform, today announced its over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities are now available on Embedded Linux. Device developers building on Linux now have access to the Memfault platform for OTA management and hosting features such as cohorts, staged rollouts, full vs. delta releases, and a scalable global CDN. Memfault also added support for forced (non-interactive) updates, a critical feature for delivering security updates to embedded IoT devices.

  • Case Study: AOI System Through Workload Consolidation Brings 100X Data Transmission Enhancement

    A leading DMS company would like to build AOI systems with machine vision inspection technology to improve product quality and customer satisfaction. This DMS company has been using Windows OS-based industrial control PCs to run long-term machine automation. When importing product inspections, a Linux-based system with NVIDIA® GPU runs inspection models for image analysis.

  • SolidRun releases SOM module based on 64-bit Renesas RZ/G2LC SoC

    SolidRun announced today a partnership with Renesas Electronics at Embedded World. According to SolidRun, the RZ/G2LC is the first System on Module (SOM) based on the 64-bit RZ/G2LC System on Chip from Renesas. The company is expecting to target applications such as IoT solutions, video surveillance, HMI applications and industrial automation solutions. The compact SOM module integrates up to two Cortex-A55 processors with a frequency up to 1.20GHz and a Cortex-M33 for secured IoT applications. The device also features an Arm Mali-G31 GPU for image processing and AI inference with support for OpenGL/CL 2.0.

Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and RISC-V

  • This high-speed Arduino pen plotter creates drawings in mere minutes | Arduino Blog

    Pen plotting projects are everywhere nowadays, with the vast majority using a couple of stepper motors for moving the writing utensil and a servo to raise or lower it. But they are quite slow due to the lack of rigid assembly and because the servo motor takes around a second to move the pen. This problem is what drove YouTuber IV Projects to create a very novel design that swaps out the servo for another stepper motor and drastically increases drawing speed. Just like most other pen plotters, the X-axis is driven by a NEMA17 stepper motor with a timing belt attached to the central pen carriage. However, the Y-axis takes a different approach by relying on a pair of rollers that are covered in 120-grit sanding bands, which help to grab the paper securely and move it whenever the stepper motor rotates the drive wheel. This helps to minimize slipping compared to rubber rollers and is much faster than a belt-driven design.

  • RISC-V Announces First New Specifications of 2022, Adding to 16 Ratified in 2021 | RISC-V International
  • Think Silicon to Unveil Industry’s First RISC-V 3D GPU at Embedded World 2022

    Think Silicon®, a leader in ultra-low power graphics IP, will showcase the industry’s first RISC-V-based GPU – the NEOX™ G-Series & A-Series – at Embedded World 2022. The company will also introduce the NEMA®|pico-VG, the latest in the NEMA®|GPU-Series for MCU-driven SoCs – which supports rich vector graphics and improves system efficiency by offloading CPU utilization up to 95%.

FSFE Legal Network LLW Conflict of Interest Scandal: Polina Malaja, Open Invention Network

In 2019, we published evidence of a conflict of interest scandal at the FSFE Legal & Licensing Workshop (LLW). We redacted the names. Following subsequent actions from FSFE, we now publish the full email. Open Invention Network (OIN) was responsible for the scandal. Read more

Your authorization to use the Debian trademark in domain names

Personally, I've been doing things with Debian and free software for almost thirty years. I was really shocked when I heard that Debian funds were being used to try and shut down independent, volunteer-run web sites publishing news about Debian itself. I had a closer look at the situation myself and realized that nobody has registered a Debian trademark in Switzerland. Therefore, the Software Freedom Institute submitted an application for the mark. The application was submitted on 14 May 2022 and granted on 8 June 2022. Software Freedom Institute SA immediately published a statement authorizing legitimate use of the trademark in domain names. It appears really bizarre that some rogue members of Debian have collaborated for months with an expensive lawyer and yet none of them bothered to ensure they were holding a registration in Switzerland before filing their attacks at WIPO. The Swiss Institute for Intellectual Property charges a fee of just CHF 550 to register a trademark. That is less than what Debian pays for two hours with their lawyer. Einstein himself used to work there but you don't need to be Einstein to realize who got better value for their money in this case. Read more Also: Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Montreal's Debian & Stuff - June 2022

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6