Devices: Memfault, AOI, amd SolidRun Memfault Adds OTA Update for Embedded Linux - IoT For All Memfault, the provider of the first cloud-based connected device observability platform, today announced its over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities are now available on Embedded Linux. Device developers building on Linux now have access to the Memfault platform for OTA management and hosting features such as cohorts, staged rollouts, full vs. delta releases, and a scalable global CDN. Memfault also added support for forced (non-interactive) updates, a critical feature for delivering security updates to embedded IoT devices.

Case Study: AOI System Through Workload Consolidation Brings 100X Data Transmission Enhancement A leading DMS company would like to build AOI systems with machine vision inspection technology to improve product quality and customer satisfaction. This DMS company has been using Windows OS-based industrial control PCs to run long-term machine automation. When importing product inspections, a Linux-based system with NVIDIA® GPU runs inspection models for image analysis.

SolidRun releases SOM module based on 64-bit Renesas RZ/G2LC SoC SolidRun announced today a partnership with Renesas Electronics at Embedded World. According to SolidRun, the RZ/G2LC is the first System on Module (SOM) based on the 64-bit RZ/G2LC System on Chip from Renesas. The company is expecting to target applications such as IoT solutions, video surveillance, HMI applications and industrial automation solutions. The compact SOM module integrates up to two Cortex-A55 processors with a frequency up to 1.20GHz and a Cortex-M33 for secured IoT applications. The device also features an Arm Mali-G31 GPU for image processing and AI inference with support for OpenGL/CL 2.0.

Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and RISC-V This high-speed Arduino pen plotter creates drawings in mere minutes | Arduino Blog Pen plotting projects are everywhere nowadays, with the vast majority using a couple of stepper motors for moving the writing utensil and a servo to raise or lower it. But they are quite slow due to the lack of rigid assembly and because the servo motor takes around a second to move the pen. This problem is what drove YouTuber IV Projects to create a very novel design that swaps out the servo for another stepper motor and drastically increases drawing speed. Just like most other pen plotters, the X-axis is driven by a NEMA17 stepper motor with a timing belt attached to the central pen carriage. However, the Y-axis takes a different approach by relying on a pair of rollers that are covered in 120-grit sanding bands, which help to grab the paper securely and move it whenever the stepper motor rotates the drive wheel. This helps to minimize slipping compared to rubber rollers and is much faster than a belt-driven design.

RISC-V Announces First New Specifications of 2022, Adding to 16 Ratified in 2021 | RISC-V International

Think Silicon to Unveil Industry’s First RISC-V 3D GPU at Embedded World 2022 Think Silicon®, a leader in ultra-low power graphics IP, will showcase the industry’s first RISC-V-based GPU – the NEOX™ G-Series & A-Series – at Embedded World 2022. The company will also introduce the NEMA®|pico-VG, the latest in the NEMA®|GPU-Series for MCU-driven SoCs – which supports rich vector graphics and improves system efficiency by offloading CPU utilization up to 95%.