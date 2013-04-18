How the Eyüpsultan district of Turkey uses GNU/Linux
Eyüpsultan is a district located on the European side of Istanbul. The area of Eyüpsultan district is 242 km². According to 2018 census data, the Eyüpsultan district, with its twenty-one neighborhoods and seven villages, has a population of 383,909. In this article, Pardus project leader, Hüseyin GÜÇ, explains why Eyüpsultan chose free software.
What is Pardus?
Pardus is a distribution of the GNU/Linux operating system whose development began in 2003. It is developed by Ulakbim, which is a government research institute subsidiary of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey, called Tübitak. Pardus GNU/Linux is based on Debian GNU/Linux, but it is redesigned to be used in accordance with the practices and habits of users in Turkey.
LibreOffice, GIMP, VLC, and other free software programs are the default applications for use in the Pardus GNU/Linux operating system.
Additionally, with customizations implemented by us at the Eyüpsultan IT department, Pardus has a theme resembling Microsoft Windows and other common proprietary software that people are commonly familiar with. This choice of theme was made because it was expected that users would be able to more easily adopt the change.
today's howtos
How the Eyüpsultan district of Turkey uses GNU/Linux
