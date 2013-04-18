today's howtos
How to Install a Debian 11 (Bullseye) Minimal Server
This tutorial shows how to install a Debian 11 (Bullseye) minimal server in detail with many screenshots. The purpose of this guide is to provide a minimal setup that can be used as the basis for our other Debian 11 tutorials here at howtoforge.com.
How to install Linux applications from the command line | ZDNet
Jack Wallen demonstrates how to install software from the command line on Ubuntu, AlmaLinux, Arch Linux, and openSUSE.
How to install Skype on Pop!_OS 22.04 - Invidious [Ed: Better use something that is not Microsoft spyware though]
How to Check Your Ubuntu Version (Command-line & GUI) - ByteXD
The Ubuntu Linux distribution from Canonical is an always evolving operating systems. Ubuntu gets updated once per year with a new release. On every second year that release is a Long Term Support, or better known as LTS, release. It is constantly being developed with new features and hardened with security patches.
As such, it’s important for us to know what version of Ubuntu we are running on. Like that we know when to do upgrades to our system. Below we will show you some examples on how to check your Ubuntu version using the desktop or the command line terminal.
How To View Directory Tree Structure In Linux - OSTechNix
Today, we are going to learn how to view directory structure using Tree command. As the name says, the tree command will display the contents of a directory in a tree-like format in Linux and Unix-like operating systems.
You might wonder why would someone use this command while we already have ls command to list the contents of a directory.
How to Install SuiteCRM with Nginx and Free Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04
SuiteCRM is an open-source customer relationship management solution written in PHP. It's a fork of the popular SugarCRM software after SugarCRM stopped releasing its community edition. In this post, you will learn how to install SuiteCRM using the Nginx web server and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04.
How to troubleshoot deferred probe issues in Linux | Blog | Javier Martinez Canillas
When working on the retro handheld console mentioned in a previous post, I had an issue where the LCD driver was not probed when booting a custom Linux kernel image built.
To understand the problem, first some knowledge is needed about how devices and drivers are registered in the Linux kernel, how these two sets are matched (bound) and what is a probe deferral.
If you are not familiar with these concepts, please read this post where are explained in detail.
How to run Grafana Loki with Helm and kustomize in kubernetes
In this guide we will set up grafana loki for log aggregation on kubernetes using helm chart.
Loki is a Prometheus-inspired logging service for cloud native infrastructure. It is a logging backend optimized for users running Prometheus and Kubernetes with great logs search and visualization. It is designed to be very cost effective and easy to operate. It does not index the contents of the logs, but rather a set of labels for each log stream.
Unlike other logging systems, Loki is built around the idea of only indexing metadata about your logs: labels (just like Prometheus labels). Log data itself is then compressed and stored in chunks in object stores such as S3 or GCS, or even locally on the filesystem. A small index and highly compressed chunks simplifies the operation and significantly lowers the cost of Loki.
How To Configure Synology NAS to PXE Boot Linux Installation Images With iPXE (BIOS and UEFI versions)
iPXE is a modern PXE firmware that works for the BIOS and UEFI motherboards. It can download the required boot files using many protocols, such as TFTP, FTP, HTTP, HTTPS, and NFS. Also, iPXE can boot from iSCSI SAN (Storage Area Network), Fibre Channel SAN via FCoE, and AoE SAN. iPXE can boot operating system installer images and full operating systems without requiring any HDD/SSD installed on the host (iSCSI SAN boot). Diskless booting with iPXE is very easy to configure.In addition, iPXE supports scripting. You can control the boot process with iPXE scripts stored on a remote server. Thus, iPXE script is a very powerful tool for dynamic boot management with iPXE.
Install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 - ByteXD
Now a days we are more and more depending on mobile smartphones for work and our computing needs. Yet a desktop computer is still indispensable for our professional needs.
There are times that we can’t have access to our desktop, for example when traveling on vacation. For this situations there are a myriad of remote desktop software, but one of the best is the AnyDesk suite of remote desktop utilities.
Remote desktop software are applications that are used to access a desktop or desktop interface of a remote computer locally through a software client.
How to Install Sublime Text on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
It’s no secret that Ubuntu is a great operating system for software development. While programmers have ample choices as to what code editor or IDE to use, one of the most beloved ones is Sublime Text.
In this tutorial we will learn how to install Sublime Text on our Ubuntu Desktop computer.
How to install Funkin' Chromatic Scale Generator on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' Chromatic Scale Generator on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
Converting an OpenGL project to use Autotools | Adam Young’s Web Log
In a science fiction game I play, we often find ourselves asking “which side of the Sun is Mars from the Earth right now?” Since this is for a game, the exact distance is not important, just “same side” or “90 degrees ahead” is a sufficient answer. But “right now” actually means a couple hundred years in the future.
Linux Lite 6.0 Released, Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
A new version of Linux Lite, a lightweight Linux distro based on Ubuntu, is available to download. Linux Lite 6.0 uses the latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS as its foundation, paired with Linux kernel 5.15, and the nimble Xfce 4.16 desktop environment. Although it runs fine on modern machines Linux Lite is tailored towards use on older and/or resource-limited hardware. In this post I whizz through what’s new in Linux Lite 6.0, and point you in the direction of the official download so you can grab a copy, boot it up, and try it out for yourself. Let’s dive in!
Why Ubuntu Isn't a Flagship Linux Desktop Distribution Anymore
Although Ubuntu has been an enormous success, controversial decisions will prevent it from being named the best Linux desktop distribution in the future. I’m aware that this article’s headlines are not among the most popular of the day. On the other side, the Internet is overflowing with articles like “Why Ubuntu is the best distribution for…,” which are not valid for one reason. In Linux, there is no such thing as “best.” But before we go any further, it is essential to note that this post only covers the desktop editions of Ubuntu. The server side of things is an entirely different story that is outside the scope of this article. So we will start with the following maxim – Ubuntu is a phenomenon. The distribution has risen from 0 to 100 at a rate that no other Linux distribution has ever matched. Only a few years after its initial version 4.10, “Warty Warthog,” in 2004, Ubuntu rose to the top of the desktop Linux rankings. In the years that followed, Ubuntu evolved to the point where, to the uninitiated, the terms Linux and Ubuntu meant the same thing. In other words, the distro became synonymous with Linux for a good reason.
today's howtos
How the Eyüpsultan district of Turkey uses GNU/Linux
Eyüpsultan is a district located on the European side of Istanbul. The area of Eyüpsultan district is 242 km². According to 2018 census data, the Eyüpsultan district, with its twenty-one neighborhoods and seven villages, has a population of 383,909. In this article, Pardus project leader, Hüseyin GÜÇ, explains why Eyüpsultan chose free software. What is Pardus? Pardus is a distribution of the GNU/Linux operating system whose development began in 2003. It is developed by Ulakbim, which is a government research institute subsidiary of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey, called Tübitak. Pardus GNU/Linux is based on Debian GNU/Linux, but it is redesigned to be used in accordance with the practices and habits of users in Turkey. LibreOffice, GIMP, VLC, and other free software programs are the default applications for use in the Pardus GNU/Linux operating system. Additionally, with customizations implemented by us at the Eyüpsultan IT department, Pardus has a theme resembling Microsoft Windows and other common proprietary software that people are commonly familiar with. This choice of theme was made because it was expected that users would be able to more easily adopt the change.
