Congratulations to Chris Hildenbrand, the winner of the Inkscape 1.2 About Screen Contest, held this year, 2022. We recently caught up with Chris to ask a few questions about himself and his use of Inkscape. Inkscape: Please introduce yourself to the Inkscape Community. Who is Chris and where in the world do you live? Chris Hildenbrand (Chris): I grew up in Germany but was lucky enough to end up in tropical far North Queensland in Australia. I am calling Cairns home now - where the reef meets the rain-forest.

Linux Lite 6.0 Released, Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS A new version of Linux Lite, a lightweight Linux distro based on Ubuntu, is available to download. Linux Lite 6.0 uses the latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS as its foundation, paired with Linux kernel 5.15, and the nimble Xfce 4.16 desktop environment. Although it runs fine on modern machines Linux Lite is tailored towards use on older and/or resource-limited hardware. In this post I whizz through what’s new in Linux Lite 6.0, and point you in the direction of the official download so you can grab a copy, boot it up, and try it out for yourself. Let’s dive in!