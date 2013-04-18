Programming Leftovers Comparing Local Kubernetes Development Solutions - Earthly Blog Once you’ve determined that you want to use Kubernetes as your base for developing applications locally, it’s time to figure out which development solution is the best. There are many different options out there, but a few select reign over the others as the most common, including minikube, kind, K3s, kubeadm, Docker Desktop, and MicroK8s. In this article, you’ll take a more in-depth look at these six tools, and by the end, you should have an easier time picking out the one that works best for you. These options will be compared based on what platforms they support, what the complexity of the setup is, how flexible they are, and what kind of support they provide.

#38: Faster Feedback Systems Engineers build systems. Good engineers always stress and focus efficiency of these systems. Two recent examples of engineering thinking follow. One was in a video / podcast interview with Martin Thompson (who is a noted high-performance code expert) I came across recently. The overall focus of the hour-long interview is on ‘managing software complexity’. Around minute twenty-two, the conversation turns to feedback loops and systems, and a strong preference for simple and fast systems for more immediate feedback. An important topic indeed.

Adding even more heads for the group picture Part steadfast approach - part welcoming spirirt; Collabora continues to successfully expand with new talent amply on deck. Well ahead of the remote work curve, our new joiners have settled into their roles from their respective corners of the planet.

New Tool: sortcanon.py sortcanon.py is a tool to sort text files according to some canonicalization function. For example, sorting domains or ipv4 addresses. This is actually an old tool, that I still had to publish. I just updated it to Python 3.

Trying to contact Francis van Dun (FVANDUN) | dean [blogs.perl.org] I am trying to contact Francis van Dun (FVANDUN on cpan) for permission to relicense Net::DHCP to the MIT license.

Manage your Rust toolchain using rustup | Opensource.com The Rust programming language is becoming increasingly popular these days, used and loved by hobbyists and corporations alike. One of the reasons for its popularity is the amazing tooling that Rust provides making it a joy to use for developers. Rustup is the official tool used to manage Rust tooling. Not only can it be used to install Rust and keep it updated, it also allows you to seamlessly switch between the stable, beta, and nightly Rust compilers and tooling. This article will introduce you to rustup and some common commands to use.