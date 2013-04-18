Security and Proprietary Leftovers
Researchers disclose 56 vulnerabilities impacting thousands of OT devices - Help Net Security
Forescout’s Vedere Labs disclosed OT:ICEFALL, 56 vulnerabilities affecting devices from 10 operational technology (OT) vendors. This is one of the single largest vulnerability disclosures that impact OT devices and directly addresses insecure-by-design vulnerabilities.
In this video for Help Net Security, Daniel dos Santos, Head of Security Research, Forescout, talks about the 56 vulnerabilities, which impact ten vendors, including Bently Nevada, Emerson, Honeywell, JTEKT, Motorola, Omron, Phoenix Contact, Siemens, and Yokogawa.
Voicemail Scam Steals Microsoft Credentials
Attackers are targeting a number of key vertical markets in the U.S. with the active campaign, which impersonates the organization and Microsoft to lift Office365 and Outlook log-in details.
IBM i PTF Guide, Volume 24, Number 25 - IT Jungle
While the number of new security bulletins for IBM i is nowhere near what we see with Windows Server and Linux platforms, it has become a constant game of Whack-a-mole.
Multiple Security Vulnerabilities Patched on IBM i - IT Jungle
In recent weeks, IBM has disclosed a handful of vulnerabilities in its IBM i operating system and related IBM i products, including Db2 Mirror, WebSphere, Navigator for i, the Java development and runtime tools, and OmniFind Text Search Server. IBM has shipped PTFs for the security problems, which range in severity from medium to high.
Office 365 Config Loophole Opens OneDrive, SharePoint Data to Ransomware Attack
A reported a “potentially dangerous piece of functionality” allows an attacker to launch an attack on cloud infrastructure and ransom files stored in SharePoint and OneDrive.
Researchers are warning attackers can abuse Microsoft Office 365 functionality to target files stored on SharePoint and OneDrive in ransomware attacks.
Those files, stored via “auto-save” and backed-up in the cloud, typically leave end users with the impression data is shielded from a ransomware attack. However, researchers say that is not always the case and files stored on SharePoint and OneDrive can be vulnerable to a ransomware attack.
Microsoft 365, Cloudflare say service restored after outages
Microsoft said a day-long service outage affecting the Exchange Online service has ended following hours of complaints from users about connection issues.
On Monday evening, Microsoft explained that it was investigating problems with the service after users said they were “experiencing delays or connection issues when accessing the Exchange Online service.”
Two hours later, the company said its traffic management infrastructure was not working and attempted to reroute traffic in an effort to end the outage.
It took another nine hours before service was fully back to normal.
DRV Brings More Automation to IBM i Message Monitoring - IT Jungle
Automation is the name of the game in IT today, particularly with the talent shortage gripping the industry and remote work becoming the norm. To that end, a new release of a message management solution from DRV Technologies that will enable IBM i shops to automate their responses to IBM i messages will likely be well received.
DRV Technologies develops a series of handy utilities for the IBM i server, including spool management and distribution (SpoolFlex), a forms management tool (FormFlex), secure MICR check printing (SecureChex), a database query and report writing tool (DBXFlex), and MessageFlex, a message monitoring solution.
Managed Cloud Saves Money By Cutting System And People Overprovisioning - IT Jungle
For most IBM i shops in the world, a unit of compute, storage, or networking on a cloud or a unit of time for a skilled IT specialist is always going to cost more than what it costs to have such talent in house. And so, you would think, putting an IBM i system in the cloud and managing all aspects of that system will always cost companies more money, right?
Linux rm command with Advance Syntax for Pro’s
The rm (remove) command is one of the essential Linux utilities that every basic to pro user should know, their working and usage. Below is the list of the most commonly used options with the rm command. rm * * * Removing Multiple Files rm *.[extension] Find and remove the matching extension rm — -* Remove target with a dash rm -d Remove one or more empty directories rm -r To delete a target recursively rm -f Remove a target forcefully rm -i Remove a target interactively rm -v Remove a target in verbose mode
