Programming Leftovers
-
Once you’ve determined that you want to use Kubernetes as your base for developing applications locally, it’s time to figure out which development solution is the best. There are many different options out there, but a few select reign over the others as the most common, including minikube, kind, K3s, kubeadm, Docker Desktop, and MicroK8s.
In this article, you’ll take a more in-depth look at these six tools, and by the end, you should have an easier time picking out the one that works best for you. These options will be compared based on what platforms they support, what the complexity of the setup is, how flexible they are, and what kind of support they provide.
-
Engineers build systems. Good engineers always stress and focus efficiency of these systems.
Two recent examples of engineering thinking follow. One was in a video / podcast interview with Martin Thompson (who is a noted high-performance code expert) I came across recently. The overall focus of the hour-long interview is on ‘managing software complexity’. Around minute twenty-two, the conversation turns to feedback loops and systems, and a strong preference for simple and fast systems for more immediate feedback. An important topic indeed.
-
Part steadfast approach - part welcoming spirirt; Collabora continues to successfully expand with new talent amply on deck. Well ahead of the remote work curve, our new joiners have settled into their roles from their respective corners of the planet.
-
sortcanon.py is a tool to sort text files according to some canonicalization function. For example, sorting domains or ipv4 addresses.
This is actually an old tool, that I still had to publish. I just updated it to Python 3.
-
I am trying to contact Francis van Dun (FVANDUN on cpan) for permission to relicense Net::DHCP to the MIT license.
-
The Rust programming language is becoming increasingly popular these days, used and loved by hobbyists and corporations alike. One of the reasons for its popularity is the amazing tooling that Rust provides making it a joy to use for developers. Rustup is the official tool used to manage Rust tooling. Not only can it be used to install Rust and keep it updated, it also allows you to seamlessly switch between the stable, beta, and nightly Rust compilers and tooling. This article will introduce you to rustup and some common commands to use.
Security and Proprietary Leftovers
-
Forescout’s Vedere Labs disclosed OT:ICEFALL, 56 vulnerabilities affecting devices from 10 operational technology (OT) vendors. This is one of the single largest vulnerability disclosures that impact OT devices and directly addresses insecure-by-design vulnerabilities.
In this video for Help Net Security, Daniel dos Santos, Head of Security Research, Forescout, talks about the 56 vulnerabilities, which impact ten vendors, including Bently Nevada, Emerson, Honeywell, JTEKT, Motorola, Omron, Phoenix Contact, Siemens, and Yokogawa.
-
Attackers are targeting a number of key vertical markets in the U.S. with the active campaign, which impersonates the organization and Microsoft to lift Office365 and Outlook log-in details.
-
While the number of new security bulletins for IBM i is nowhere near what we see with Windows Server and Linux platforms, it has become a constant game of Whack-a-mole.
-
In recent weeks, IBM has disclosed a handful of vulnerabilities in its IBM i operating system and related IBM i products, including Db2 Mirror, WebSphere, Navigator for i, the Java development and runtime tools, and OmniFind Text Search Server. IBM has shipped PTFs for the security problems, which range in severity from medium to high.
-
A reported a “potentially dangerous piece of functionality” allows an attacker to launch an attack on cloud infrastructure and ransom files stored in SharePoint and OneDrive.
Researchers are warning attackers can abuse Microsoft Office 365 functionality to target files stored on SharePoint and OneDrive in ransomware attacks.
Those files, stored via “auto-save” and backed-up in the cloud, typically leave end users with the impression data is shielded from a ransomware attack. However, researchers say that is not always the case and files stored on SharePoint and OneDrive can be vulnerable to a ransomware attack.
-
Microsoft said a day-long service outage affecting the Exchange Online service has ended following hours of complaints from users about connection issues.
On Monday evening, Microsoft explained that it was investigating problems with the service after users said they were “experiencing delays or connection issues when accessing the Exchange Online service.”
Two hours later, the company said its traffic management infrastructure was not working and attempted to reroute traffic in an effort to end the outage.
It took another nine hours before service was fully back to normal.
-
Automation is the name of the game in IT today, particularly with the talent shortage gripping the industry and remote work becoming the norm. To that end, a new release of a message management solution from DRV Technologies that will enable IBM i shops to automate their responses to IBM i messages will likely be well received.
DRV Technologies develops a series of handy utilities for the IBM i server, including spool management and distribution (SpoolFlex), a forms management tool (FormFlex), secure MICR check printing (SecureChex), a database query and report writing tool (DBXFlex), and MessageFlex, a message monitoring solution.
-
For most IBM i shops in the world, a unit of compute, storage, or networking on a cloud or a unit of time for a skilled IT specialist is always going to cost more than what it costs to have such talent in house. And so, you would think, putting an IBM i system in the cloud and managing all aspects of that system will always cost companies more money, right?
Raspberry Pi Projects and News
-
The DevTerm modular computer from Clockwork has a hint of a significant upgrade, after its creator posted on Twitter to show an adapter to fit a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 board into the slot previously occupied by a Compute Module 3.
With a simple adapter board, we can make the #DevTerm immediately compatible with the #CM4. CM4 is so GREAT, for me it's not much different from a desktop PC already.
-
Before you complain about there being nothing to watch on Netflix, check out Rodrigo Feliciano’s potent reminder of just how awful watching broadcast TV once was. Using a Raspberry Pi, this hacked black-and-white set simulates the classic TV experience using modern content.
-
Finding a Raspberry Pi right now is harder than ever with many vendors selling out almost as soon as they’re restocked. But if you’re like maker and developer Pi800, you can always splice together a mod using an old Pi to create a faster, more efficient model that would be otherwise impossible to find on the market. In this project, Pi800 has updated a Raspberry Pi 3A+ to use a 1GB RAM chip harvested from a broken Pi.
This mod makes the 3A+ a more viable contender for projects by doubling the RAM from it’s usual 512MB to 1GB. According to Pi800, this mod uses a chip from an old Raspberry Pi 3B+. so recreating it will require either sacrificing a Pi or using components from an out-of-commission module.
Linux rm command with Advance Syntax for Pro’s
The rm (remove) command is one of the essential Linux utilities that every basic to pro user should know, their working and usage.
Below is the list of the most commonly used options with the rm command.
rm * * * Removing Multiple Files
rm *.[extension] Find and remove the matching extension
rm — -* Remove target with a dash
rm -d Remove one or more empty directories
rm -r To delete a target recursively
rm -f Remove a target forcefully
rm -i Remove a target interactively
rm -v Remove a target in verbose mode
Recent comments
25 min 25 sec ago
4 hours 1 min ago
9 hours 43 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
9 hours 47 min ago
9 hours 48 min ago
10 hours 19 min ago
10 hours 21 min ago
11 hours 23 min ago
11 hours 34 min ago