The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 103 to the stable channel for Windows,Mac and Linux.This will roll out over the coming days/weeks. Chrome 103.0.5060.53 contains a number of fixes and improvements -- a list of changes is available in the log. Watch out for upcoming Chrome and Chromium blog posts about new features and big efforts delivered in 103.

Because we ran out of places so fast, we are setting up a waitlist for in-person registration (virtual attendee places are still available). Please fill in this form and try to be clear about your reasons for wanting to attend. This year we’re giving waitlist priority to new attendees and people expected to contribute content. We expect to be able to accept our first group of attendees from the waitlist in mid July.

Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the CPU Isolation Microconference CPU Isolation is an ability to shield workloads with extreme latency or performance requirements from interruptions (also known as Operating System noise) provided by a close combination of several kernel and userspace components. An example of such workloads are DPDK use cases in Telco/5G where even the shortest interruption can cause packet losses, eventually leading to exceeding QoS requirements.

Given how busy some of us are, it can still be quite easy to miss that Steam Deck email coming in to make your purchase through the reservation system. The good news is, you do actually have a few extra days after the timer is up.

Erannorth Chronicles, what the developer says blends together an old-school card game with tabletop RPG-like progression recently had an upgrade to make it work nicely on the Steam Deck.

Five Stages of Pink is a horror mystery adventure presented in a visual novel / interactive fiction form and it actually looks pretty great. The developer also just put up a Native Linux version if that interests you. The first part is also free, with another part due out sometime soon.

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder is a great little auto-battler with dungeon crawling that allows you to build up a truly ridiculous combination of characters and it's getting ready to leave Early Access. Sent out today was word that the 1.0 release is fast approaching, with an expect release "this summer".

today's howtos Install Icecast on Ubuntu 20.04 Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install Icecast on Ubuntu 20.04. The procedure is simple and thanks to our tutorial you will have no problems.

Legends start at 1.0! – FreeBSD in 1993 (pt. 2) In part one I covered a little bit of general information and preparation work before detailing the first part of the installation of FreeBSD 1.0 on real hardware. We stopped with having transferred a rump root filesystem and the kernel from two diskettes onto the hard drive. Part two covers the rest of the installation. We’re going to continue right where we left off. In case you want to play with FreeBSD 1.0 yourself – I’ve made an image of the drive and zstd-compressed it to make it as small as possible. It contains a bootable 1.0 system with bindist installed and both srcdist and xfree86 sources available, too. Download it here (60 MB compressed, 20 GB uncompressed) and play with it if you like.

TUIFI Manager: A file manager, in the terminal, with file icons made out of ascii characters. That, right there, is a file manager for the terminal. Written in Python (using an NCurses wrapper). That runs on Linux, Windows, & Mac. … and, perhaps most interestingly, it displays icons for files and folders… built entirely out of ASCII characters.

Differences between base and ports LLVM in OpenBSD LLVM was imported in the OpenBSD ports tree back in 2008, and happily lived there for a long while before being imported in the source tree at the g2k16 hackathon in 2016. I previously wrote about this in “The state of toolchains in OpenBSD” last year. As mentioned in my previous article, we do not use upstream build system to build LLVM in the base system, but hand-writen BSD Makefiles. Importing CMake into the base system was not an option, because of the size of the project and the large dependency chain it requires for building. As a drawback, the build is slower than it could be, were we able to take advantage of a more modern build system. Nowadays, Clang is the default compiler on the amd64, arm64, armv7, i386, macppc, octeon, powerpc64, and riscv64 platforms. It is also available in the sparc64 base system.