Programming and Tinkering

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 22nd of June 2022 08:46:18 AM
Development
  • Writing a simple TCL interpreter in golang

    Recently I was reading Antirez's piece TCL the Misunderstood again, which is a nice defense of the utility and value of the TCL language.

    TCL is one of those scripting languages which used to be used a hell of a lot in the past, for scripting routers, creating GUIs, and more. These days it quietly lives on, but doesn't get much love. That said it's a remarkably simple language to learn, and experiment with.

    Using TCL always reminds me of FORTH, in the sense that the syntax consists of "words" with "arguments", and everything is a string (well, not really, but almost. Some things are lists too of course).

  • Web design 101: field order matters

    The modern web is replete with such examples, where convention is discarded for stylistic reasons, or through insufficient user testing. We wouldn’t fault someone for being confused by a screwdriver with a bit on the same end as the handle, yet such inaccessible design passes muster on the web.

  • Been there, done that

    Yet, I’d like yet another layer: semantic “bookmarking” of history entries, so that I can memorize an important command for later. What is particularly important, I want to be able to “tag” it with something concise, instead of having to rely on a fuzzy match of a part of the command to find it.

  • Get paid to contribute to urllib3

    Spotify announced the recipients of the 2022 Spotify FOSS Fund and urllib3 was among the 8 projects receiving funding. urllib3 was awarded €13,000 from the total fund of €100,000. In the announcement post it was noted that Spotify had over 2400 dependencies and 59 nominations from staff which were narrowed down to 18 which met eligibility criteria and finally 8 projects which received funding.

  • A Simple RP2040-Based Audio DSP Board

    If you’re one of those people who got into building electronics for the purpose of making music, then this Raspberry Pi RP2040-based audio DSP project by [DatanoiseTV] might be of interest. Provided is a FreeRTOS template application for creating Eurorack compatible synthesizers, effects processors, and similar DSP-based audio widgets.

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: CPU Isolation

    Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the CPU Isolation Microconference CPU Isolation is an ability to shield workloads with extreme latency or performance requirements from interruptions (also known as Operating System noise) provided by a close combination of several kernel and userspace components. An example of such workloads are DPDK use cases in Telco/5G where even the shortest interruption can cause packet losses, eventually leading to exceeding QoS requirements.

  • Registration Still Sold Out, But There is Now a Waitlist

    Because we ran out of places so fast, we are setting up a waitlist for in-person registration (virtual attendee places are still available). Please fill in this form and try to be clear about your reasons for wanting to attend. This year we’re giving waitlist priority to new attendees and people expected to contribute content. We expect to be able to accept our first group of attendees from the waitlist in mid July.

  • Wait, is Microsoft tempting kids away from Chrome with Minecraft money?
  • Stable Channel Update for Desktop

    The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 103 to the stable channel for Windows,Mac and Linux.This will roll out over the coming days/weeks. Chrome 103.0.5060.53 contains a number of fixes and improvements -- a list of changes is available in the log. Watch out for upcoming Chrome and Chromium blog posts about new features and big efforts delivered in 103.

  • Install Icecast on Ubuntu 20.04

    Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install Icecast on Ubuntu 20.04. The procedure is simple and thanks to our tutorial you will have no problems.

  • Legends start at 1.0! – FreeBSD in 1993 (pt. 2)

    In part one I covered a little bit of general information and preparation work before detailing the first part of the installation of FreeBSD 1.0 on real hardware. We stopped with having transferred a rump root filesystem and the kernel from two diskettes onto the hard drive. Part two covers the rest of the installation. We’re going to continue right where we left off. In case you want to play with FreeBSD 1.0 yourself – I’ve made an image of the drive and zstd-compressed it to make it as small as possible. It contains a bootable 1.0 system with bindist installed and both srcdist and xfree86 sources available, too. Download it here (60 MB compressed, 20 GB uncompressed) and play with it if you like.

  • TUIFI Manager: A file manager, in the terminal, with file icons made out of ascii characters.

    That, right there, is a file manager for the terminal. Written in Python (using an NCurses wrapper). That runs on Linux, Windows, & Mac. … and, perhaps most interestingly, it displays icons for files and folders… built entirely out of ASCII characters.

  • Differences between base and ports LLVM in OpenBSD

    LLVM was imported in the OpenBSD ports tree back in 2008, and happily lived there for a long while before being imported in the source tree at the g2k16 hackathon in 2016. I previously wrote about this in “The state of toolchains in OpenBSD” last year. As mentioned in my previous article, we do not use upstream build system to build LLVM in the base system, but hand-writen BSD Makefiles. Importing CMake into the base system was not an option, because of the size of the project and the large dependency chain it requires for building. As a drawback, the build is slower than it could be, were we able to take advantage of a more modern build system. Nowadays, Clang is the default compiler on the amd64, arm64, armv7, i386, macppc, octeon, powerpc64, and riscv64 platforms. It is also available in the sparc64 base system.

  • Comparing Local Kubernetes Development Solutions - Earthly Blog

    Once you’ve determined that you want to use Kubernetes as your base for developing applications locally, it’s time to figure out which development solution is the best. There are many different options out there, but a few select reign over the others as the most common, including minikube, kind, K3s, kubeadm, Docker Desktop, and MicroK8s. In this article, you’ll take a more in-depth look at these six tools, and by the end, you should have an easier time picking out the one that works best for you. These options will be compared based on what platforms they support, what the complexity of the setup is, how flexible they are, and what kind of support they provide.

  • #38: Faster Feedback Systems

    Engineers build systems. Good engineers always stress and focus efficiency of these systems. Two recent examples of engineering thinking follow. One was in a video / podcast interview with Martin Thompson (who is a noted high-performance code expert) I came across recently. The overall focus of the hour-long interview is on ‘managing software complexity’. Around minute twenty-two, the conversation turns to feedback loops and systems, and a strong preference for simple and fast systems for more immediate feedback. An important topic indeed.

  • Adding even more heads for the group picture

    Part steadfast approach - part welcoming spirirt; Collabora continues to successfully expand with new talent amply on deck. Well ahead of the remote work curve, our new joiners have settled into their roles from their respective corners of the planet.

  • New Tool: sortcanon.py

    sortcanon.py is a tool to sort text files according to some canonicalization function. For example, sorting domains or ipv4 addresses. This is actually an old tool, that I still had to publish. I just updated it to Python 3.

  • Trying to contact Francis van Dun (FVANDUN) | dean [blogs.perl.org]

    I am trying to contact Francis van Dun (FVANDUN on cpan) for permission to relicense Net::DHCP to the MIT license.

  • Manage your Rust toolchain using rustup | Opensource.com

    The Rust programming language is becoming increasingly popular these days, used and loved by hobbyists and corporations alike. One of the reasons for its popularity is the amazing tooling that Rust provides making it a joy to use for developers. Rustup is the official tool used to manage Rust tooling. Not only can it be used to install Rust and keep it updated, it also allows you to seamlessly switch between the stable, beta, and nightly Rust compilers and tooling. This article will introduce you to rustup and some common commands to use.

