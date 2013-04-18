today's howtos
How to Install Software Packages via YUM/DNF Using RHEL 9 DVD
Linux has always been known for its flexibility and installing packages from ISO is one of them. There are many use cases when a user wants to use ISO/DVD for downloading packages.
In this guide, we are not just going to show you how you can set up ISO for downloading packages but also what are those scenarios when installing packages from ISO can be quite helpful.
How to Install MySQL 8 in Fedora 36 Linux
MySQL is one of the oldest and most reliable open-source relational database management systems which is trusted and used by millions of users on daily basis. Since Fedora has recently announced their new version of the flagship distribution, we are going to cover how you can easily install MySQL 8 in Fedora 36.
Throughout this tutorial, we are going to utilize the default Fedora repositories so we can make this installation process as simple as it can be.
More on geo-tagging photos with a time element
Some readers have written in with questions about my photo geotagging post from last week. One common question is whether the place name has ended up in the file's metadata somehow. The answer is: I don't think so. I did an "export as original" on the photo in question and ran it through a bunch of exif dumper tools and didn't find anything that suggested a name like that.
shred command: makes files unrecoverable in Linux - TREND OCEANS
Are you still removing your files containing sensitive information (ssh keys, account password, auth file, etc) using the standard way?
How to install Monero Wallet on Linux (GUI & CLI)
Monero is a cryptocurrency that is decentralized and has a primary focus on user privacy. To get started using Monero, you will first need a Monero Wallet. The Monero Wallet is available for Linux systems, whether you are running a GUI or just command line only. It is open source and free to use.
In this tutorial, we will go through the step by step instructions of downloading Monero Wallet (both the GUI and CLI versions), verifying the download, and installing the Monero Wallet application on all major Linux distros.
How to install CakePHP on Rocky Linux 8 / Alma Linux 8
GNOME login as root
In this tutorial, you will see how to enable root login for the GNOME desktop environment on a Linux system. By default, users are expected to log in to the GNOME desktop environment using a normal account. This is a recommended practice due to security concerns. If you wish to ignore this recommendation and log in to GNOME with the root account, keep reading below.
Check GNOME version
The GNOME desktop environment is one of the most well known and popular GUIs for Linux systems. Many Linux distributions such as Ubuntu and Fedora even have it preinstalled on their default downloads. In this tutorial, you will learn how to check the installed version of GNOME desktop environment via command line and GUI on any Linux system.
How to check battery life on Ubuntu
If you are running Ubuntu Linux on a laptop, there are a few different ways that you can monitor the battery life of your system. Ubuntu makes this easy to do in the default GNOME desktop environment, but it is also possible to check the battery life from command line. In this tutorial, you will learn several methods to check the battery life on Ubuntu.
How to Find User’s Home Directory in Linux or Unix
Under a Linux operating system distribution environment, a created/existing system user is associated with a Home directory. The configuration of the Home directory ensures that the files belonging to the currently active Linux user are only accessible to that user unless this user switches to another user account where they will access the Home directory of that switched user.
The files under a Linux Home user directory are specific to the currently active users. The base directory of the Linux operating system is the root (/) directory.
Games: Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder, Five Stages of Pink, and More
