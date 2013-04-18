Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 22nd of June 2022 08:50:23 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Install Software Packages via YUM/DNF Using RHEL 9 DVD

    Linux has always been known for its flexibility and installing packages from ISO is one of them. There are many use cases when a user wants to use ISO/DVD for downloading packages.

    In this guide, we are not just going to show you how you can set up ISO for downloading packages but also what are those scenarios when installing packages from ISO can be quite helpful.

  • How to Install MySQL 8 in Fedora 36 Linux

    MySQL is one of the oldest and most reliable open-source relational database management systems which is trusted and used by millions of users on daily basis. Since Fedora has recently announced their new version of the flagship distribution, we are going to cover how you can easily install MySQL 8 in Fedora 36.

    Throughout this tutorial, we are going to utilize the default Fedora repositories so we can make this installation process as simple as it can be.

  • More on geo-tagging photos with a time element

    Some readers have written in with questions about my photo geotagging post from last week. One common question is whether the place name has ended up in the file's metadata somehow. The answer is: I don't think so. I did an "export as original" on the photo in question and ran it through a bunch of exif dumper tools and didn't find anything that suggested a name like that.

  • shred command: makes files unrecoverable in Linux - TREND OCEANS

    Are you still removing your files containing sensitive information (ssh keys, account password, auth file, etc) using the standard way?

  • How to install Monero Wallet on Linux (GUI & CLI)

    Monero is a cryptocurrency that is decentralized and has a primary focus on user privacy. To get started using Monero, you will first need a Monero Wallet. The Monero Wallet is available for Linux systems, whether you are running a GUI or just command line only. It is open source and free to use.

    In this tutorial, we will go through the step by step instructions of downloading Monero Wallet (both the GUI and CLI versions), verifying the download, and installing the Monero Wallet application on all major Linux distros.

  • How to install CakePHP on Rocky Linux 8 / Alma Linux 8
  • GNOME login as root

    In this tutorial, you will see how to enable root login for the GNOME desktop environment on a Linux system. By default, users are expected to log in to the GNOME desktop environment using a normal account. This is a recommended practice due to security concerns. If you wish to ignore this recommendation and log in to GNOME with the root account, keep reading below.

  • Check GNOME version

    The GNOME desktop environment is one of the most well known and popular GUIs for Linux systems. Many Linux distributions such as Ubuntu and Fedora even have it preinstalled on their default downloads. In this tutorial, you will learn how to check the installed version of GNOME desktop environment via command line and GUI on any Linux system.

  • How to check battery life on Ubuntu

    If you are running Ubuntu Linux on a laptop, there are a few different ways that you can monitor the battery life of your system. Ubuntu makes this easy to do in the default GNOME desktop environment, but it is also possible to check the battery life from command line. In this tutorial, you will learn several methods to check the battery life on Ubuntu.

  • How to Find User’s Home Directory in Linux or Unix

    Under a Linux operating system distribution environment, a created/existing system user is associated with a Home directory. The configuration of the Home directory ensures that the files belonging to the currently active Linux user are only accessible to that user unless this user switches to another user account where they will access the Home directory of that switched user.

    The files under a Linux Home user directory are specific to the currently active users. The base directory of the Linux operating system is the root (/) directory.

Games: Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder, Five Stages of Pink, and More

today's leftovers

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: CPU Isolation

    Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the CPU Isolation Microconference CPU Isolation is an ability to shield workloads with extreme latency or performance requirements from interruptions (also known as Operating System noise) provided by a close combination of several kernel and userspace components. An example of such workloads are DPDK use cases in Telco/5G where even the shortest interruption can cause packet losses, eventually leading to exceeding QoS requirements.

  • Registration Still Sold Out, But There is Now a Waitlist

    Because we ran out of places so fast, we are setting up a waitlist for in-person registration (virtual attendee places are still available). Please fill in this form and try to be clear about your reasons for wanting to attend. This year we’re giving waitlist priority to new attendees and people expected to contribute content. We expect to be able to accept our first group of attendees from the waitlist in mid July.

  • Wait, is Microsoft tempting kids away from Chrome with Minecraft money?
  • Stable Channel Update for Desktop

    The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 103 to the stable channel for Windows,Mac and Linux.This will roll out over the coming days/weeks. Chrome 103.0.5060.53 contains a number of fixes and improvements -- a list of changes is available in the log. Watch out for upcoming Chrome and Chromium blog posts about new features and big efforts delivered in 103.

today's howtos

  • Install Icecast on Ubuntu 20.04

    Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install Icecast on Ubuntu 20.04. The procedure is simple and thanks to our tutorial you will have no problems.

  • Legends start at 1.0! – FreeBSD in 1993 (pt. 2)

    In part one I covered a little bit of general information and preparation work before detailing the first part of the installation of FreeBSD 1.0 on real hardware. We stopped with having transferred a rump root filesystem and the kernel from two diskettes onto the hard drive. Part two covers the rest of the installation. We’re going to continue right where we left off. In case you want to play with FreeBSD 1.0 yourself – I’ve made an image of the drive and zstd-compressed it to make it as small as possible. It contains a bootable 1.0 system with bindist installed and both srcdist and xfree86 sources available, too. Download it here (60 MB compressed, 20 GB uncompressed) and play with it if you like.

  • TUIFI Manager: A file manager, in the terminal, with file icons made out of ascii characters.

    That, right there, is a file manager for the terminal. Written in Python (using an NCurses wrapper). That runs on Linux, Windows, & Mac. … and, perhaps most interestingly, it displays icons for files and folders… built entirely out of ASCII characters.

  • Differences between base and ports LLVM in OpenBSD

    LLVM was imported in the OpenBSD ports tree back in 2008, and happily lived there for a long while before being imported in the source tree at the g2k16 hackathon in 2016. I previously wrote about this in “The state of toolchains in OpenBSD” last year. As mentioned in my previous article, we do not use upstream build system to build LLVM in the base system, but hand-writen BSD Makefiles. Importing CMake into the base system was not an option, because of the size of the project and the large dependency chain it requires for building. As a drawback, the build is slower than it could be, were we able to take advantage of a more modern build system. Nowadays, Clang is the default compiler on the amd64, arm64, armv7, i386, macppc, octeon, powerpc64, and riscv64 platforms. It is also available in the sparc64 base system.

Programming Leftovers

  • Comparing Local Kubernetes Development Solutions - Earthly Blog

    Once you’ve determined that you want to use Kubernetes as your base for developing applications locally, it’s time to figure out which development solution is the best. There are many different options out there, but a few select reign over the others as the most common, including minikube, kind, K3s, kubeadm, Docker Desktop, and MicroK8s. In this article, you’ll take a more in-depth look at these six tools, and by the end, you should have an easier time picking out the one that works best for you. These options will be compared based on what platforms they support, what the complexity of the setup is, how flexible they are, and what kind of support they provide.

  • #38: Faster Feedback Systems

    Engineers build systems. Good engineers always stress and focus efficiency of these systems. Two recent examples of engineering thinking follow. One was in a video / podcast interview with Martin Thompson (who is a noted high-performance code expert) I came across recently. The overall focus of the hour-long interview is on ‘managing software complexity’. Around minute twenty-two, the conversation turns to feedback loops and systems, and a strong preference for simple and fast systems for more immediate feedback. An important topic indeed.

  • Adding even more heads for the group picture

    Part steadfast approach - part welcoming spirirt; Collabora continues to successfully expand with new talent amply on deck. Well ahead of the remote work curve, our new joiners have settled into their roles from their respective corners of the planet.

  • New Tool: sortcanon.py

    sortcanon.py is a tool to sort text files according to some canonicalization function. For example, sorting domains or ipv4 addresses. This is actually an old tool, that I still had to publish. I just updated it to Python 3.

  • Trying to contact Francis van Dun (FVANDUN) | dean [blogs.perl.org]

    I am trying to contact Francis van Dun (FVANDUN on cpan) for permission to relicense Net::DHCP to the MIT license.

  • Manage your Rust toolchain using rustup | Opensource.com

    The Rust programming language is becoming increasingly popular these days, used and loved by hobbyists and corporations alike. One of the reasons for its popularity is the amazing tooling that Rust provides making it a joy to use for developers. Rustup is the official tool used to manage Rust tooling. Not only can it be used to install Rust and keep it updated, it also allows you to seamlessly switch between the stable, beta, and nightly Rust compilers and tooling. This article will introduce you to rustup and some common commands to use.

