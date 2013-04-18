today's howtos
Linux has always been known for its flexibility and installing packages from ISO is one of them. There are many use cases when a user wants to use ISO/DVD for downloading packages.
In this guide, we are not just going to show you how you can set up ISO for downloading packages but also what are those scenarios when installing packages from ISO can be quite helpful.
MySQL is one of the oldest and most reliable open-source relational database management systems which is trusted and used by millions of users on daily basis. Since Fedora has recently announced their new version of the flagship distribution, we are going to cover how you can easily install MySQL 8 in Fedora 36.
Throughout this tutorial, we are going to utilize the default Fedora repositories so we can make this installation process as simple as it can be.
Some readers have written in with questions about my photo geotagging post from last week. One common question is whether the place name has ended up in the file's metadata somehow. The answer is: I don't think so. I did an "export as original" on the photo in question and ran it through a bunch of exif dumper tools and didn't find anything that suggested a name like that.
Are you still removing your files containing sensitive information (ssh keys, account password, auth file, etc) using the standard way?
Monero is a cryptocurrency that is decentralized and has a primary focus on user privacy. To get started using Monero, you will first need a Monero Wallet. The Monero Wallet is available for Linux systems, whether you are running a GUI or just command line only. It is open source and free to use.
In this tutorial, we will go through the step by step instructions of downloading Monero Wallet (both the GUI and CLI versions), verifying the download, and installing the Monero Wallet application on all major Linux distros.
In this tutorial, you will see how to enable root login for the GNOME desktop environment on a Linux system. By default, users are expected to log in to the GNOME desktop environment using a normal account. This is a recommended practice due to security concerns. If you wish to ignore this recommendation and log in to GNOME with the root account, keep reading below.
The GNOME desktop environment is one of the most well known and popular GUIs for Linux systems. Many Linux distributions such as Ubuntu and Fedora even have it preinstalled on their default downloads. In this tutorial, you will learn how to check the installed version of GNOME desktop environment via command line and GUI on any Linux system.
If you are running Ubuntu Linux on a laptop, there are a few different ways that you can monitor the battery life of your system. Ubuntu makes this easy to do in the default GNOME desktop environment, but it is also possible to check the battery life from command line. In this tutorial, you will learn several methods to check the battery life on Ubuntu.
Under a Linux operating system distribution environment, a created/existing system user is associated with a Home directory. The configuration of the Home directory ensures that the files belonging to the currently active Linux user are only accessible to that user unless this user switches to another user account where they will access the Home directory of that switched user.
The files under a Linux Home user directory are specific to the currently active users. The base directory of the Linux operating system is the root (/) directory.
Programming and Tinkering
Recently I was reading Antirez's piece TCL the Misunderstood again, which is a nice defense of the utility and value of the TCL language.
TCL is one of those scripting languages which used to be used a hell of a lot in the past, for scripting routers, creating GUIs, and more. These days it quietly lives on, but doesn't get much love. That said it's a remarkably simple language to learn, and experiment with.
Using TCL always reminds me of FORTH, in the sense that the syntax consists of "words" with "arguments", and everything is a string (well, not really, but almost. Some things are lists too of course).
The modern web is replete with such examples, where convention is discarded for stylistic reasons, or through insufficient user testing. We wouldn’t fault someone for being confused by a screwdriver with a bit on the same end as the handle, yet such inaccessible design passes muster on the web.
Yet, I’d like yet another layer: semantic “bookmarking” of history entries, so that I can memorize an important command for later. What is particularly important, I want to be able to “tag” it with something concise, instead of having to rely on a fuzzy match of a part of the command to find it.
Spotify announced the recipients of the 2022 Spotify FOSS Fund and urllib3 was among the 8 projects receiving funding. urllib3 was awarded €13,000 from the total fund of €100,000. In the announcement post it was noted that Spotify had over 2400 dependencies and 59 nominations from staff which were narrowed down to 18 which met eligibility criteria and finally 8 projects which received funding.
If you’re one of those people who got into building electronics for the purpose of making music, then this Raspberry Pi RP2040-based audio DSP project by [DatanoiseTV] might be of interest. Provided is a FreeRTOS template application for creating Eurorack compatible synthesizers, effects processors, and similar DSP-based audio widgets.
Proprietary Failures
The company faced similar issues last week when an outage in the India region caused several services including Discord, Shopify, Canva and GitLab to suffer from network performance issues across India, Indonesia and Eastern Europe.
According to website monitoring service Down Detector, affected users are seeing messages telling them they have been unable to connect to a server, and are struggling to connect to the service from across a range of devices.
The monitoring service showed it began receiving reports of problems at around 9am on Tuesday.
However, the outage appears to be unrelated to an issue at web infrastructure firm Cloudflare which took a large number of popular websites offline earlier on Tuesday morning.
Alexander made his remarks during a cyber webinar hosted by IronNet, a cybersecurity firm founded and led by the retired general. Alexander was joined by other panelists who discussed several key issues, including how nation-state threat actors such as Russia will use cyber as a weapon to target banks and other financial institutions.
Following the invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and Western Europe imposed crippling economic sanctions against Russia, including cutting the country off from roughly $600 billion in reserves held by the Central Bank of Russia, suspending its access to the U.S. dollar and banning the state banks from using SWIFT, a messaging system used by banks to conduct international transactions.
Games: Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder, Five Stages of Pink, and More
Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder is a great little auto-battler with dungeon crawling that allows you to build up a truly ridiculous combination of characters and it's getting ready to leave Early Access. Sent out today was word that the 1.0 release is fast approaching, with an expect release "this summer".
Five Stages of Pink is a horror mystery adventure presented in a visual novel / interactive fiction form and it actually looks pretty great. The developer also just put up a Native Linux version if that interests you. The first part is also free, with another part due out sometime soon.
Featuring some pretty great looking pixel-art, the in-development action-RPG metroidvania FOUNTAINS has a demo available with Native Linux support you can try right now.
Erannorth Chronicles, what the developer says blends together an old-school card game with tabletop RPG-like progression recently had an upgrade to make it work nicely on the Steam Deck.
Full of loony characters, unexpected twists and challenging riddles A Twisted Tale looks like another interesting point and click adventure coming with Native Linux support.
Given how busy some of us are, it can still be quite easy to miss that Steam Deck email coming in to make your purchase through the reservation system. The good news is, you do actually have a few extra days after the timer is up.
