Debian-Based Clonezilla Live 3.0.1 Disk Imaging/Cloning Tool Released with Linux 5.18

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Wednesday 22nd of June 2022 10:21:54 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
News
Debian

Synced with the Debian Sid repository as of June 12th, 2022, the Clonezilla Live 3.0.1 release is the first minor update to the Clonezilla Live 3.0 series launched at the end of May 2022 with APFS and LUKS support, as well as numerous other improvements.

Clonezilla Live 3.0.1 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.18.5 kernel to provide users with better hardware support, and introduces several new packages to the live system.

