Stable Kernels: 5.18.6, 5.15.49, 5.10.124, and 5.4.200

I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.6 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h

Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 Is Coming on June 28th with FM Radio Expansion, Lomiri Fixes

Scheduled for release next week on June 28th, 2022, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 software update will still be based on the Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus) operating system series and promises FM Radio expansion on most BQ devices and the Poco X3 NFC smartphone, improved sound playback during device sleep, as well as wireless display support for Halium 9 and later devices.

Graphical desktop system X Window turns 38

The X window system turned 38 years old this week, and although it has more rivals than ever, it is still the go-to for a graphical desktop on Unix. The first public release of the X window system, according to Robert W. Scheifler's announcement, was 19 June 1984. X itself was a rewrite of an older windowing system called W, which ran on a research microkernel OS called the V-System (V→W→X, you see.) Both the V-System and the W window system seem to have now been lost, although Bryan Lunduke has an interesting history. About the only relic that you can see today, if you're curious, is the V-System manual [PDF]. Just two years after launch, X had already reached version 10 – the oldest point release showing in the release history on the X.org Foundation web page. X11R1 was introduced in 1987, and with some modifications, that's what the world is still using today. That is quite a feat of longevity, considering that that's the same year as OS/2 1.0 came out, as well as Acorn's Archimedes range.