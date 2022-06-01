KaOS 2022.06
It is with great pleasure to present to you the June release of a new stable ISO.
Changes were numerous and all over the place, the base of the system for example, was built on a new Glibc 2.35, GCC 11.3.0, and Binutils 2.38 based Toolchain. Further updates in Core included DBus 1.14.0, Systemd 250.7, Nettle 3.8 and the kernel moved to 5.17.15.
Midna, the Plasma theme used in KaOS received some changes (partly to get ready for Plasma 5.25), visual biggest change is the addition of a well-integrated virtual keyboard in the login & lock screen.
