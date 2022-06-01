Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers: RISC-V and Arduino Monitoring IV fluid bag levels with the Arduino Portenta H7 and Vision Shield When a patient is receiving intravenous (IV) fluids, it is vital that air is not introduced into the line, as its presence can create issues such as excessive pressure or even embolisms that can be life-threatening. Normally, the level of fluids remaining within the bag is periodically checked by a nurse, but due to challenges related to staffing, this might not be enough. Therefore, Manivannan Sivan devised an automated monitoring system that uses computer vision along with machine learning to do this repetitive task instead of a person. To begin the project, Sivan gathered a series of images that spanned three categories with an Arduino Portenta H7 and Vision Shield. Within each picture, the IV fluid bag is 15cm away and contains either an adequate, less than 50%, or low level of fluid remaining. Once trained, his model was able to successfully recognize the correct level around 96% of the time, although additional images taken at different light levels would help improve the accuracy even more.

ESP32-C5 RISC-V IoT MCU supports dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 LE - CNX Software Espressif Systems ESP32-C5 is an upcoming wireless RISC-V microcontroller for IoT applications that supports dual-band (2.4 & 5.0 GHz) WiFi 6 connectivity as well as Bluetooth 5.0 LE. It is the first dual-band processor from Espressif, as while the Shanghai-based company previously announced the ESP32-C6 WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 LE RISC-V SoC last year, it only supports 2.4 GHz frequency. Note it’s not the first dual-band WiFi 6 IoT chip on the market as NXP introduced the IW612 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 802.15.4 tri-radio solution last January, but ESP32-C5 should target different use cases.

SG90 Servo Motor Interfacing with Arduino Uno To control a motion within specified degrees, such as turning a robot, the SG90 servo motor is a widely used device with Arduino, as this motor can rotate up to 180 degrees In this tutorial, we’ll connect and use an SG90 servo motor with Arduino Uno. This tutorial provides the coding, wiring diagram and component list. We’ll learn how to use the servo motor to perform 0 to 180 degrees movement by using Arduino programming.

today's howtos How to Fix Ubuntu Can't Open the Terminal Issue - Make Tech Easier You can’t get the terminal in your Ubuntu machine to open. What can you do? While this issue seldom happens, it is a fact that the problem exists and can happen to you at anytime. Read on to learn what to do when your Ubuntu machine can’t open its terminal.

Install Rhythmbox On Ubuntu / Alma Linux & Fedora | Tips On UNIX This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to Install Rhythmbox on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Linux Mint 20.3, AlmaLinux 9, Rocky Linux 8, and Fedora 36.

How to install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - Linux Shout Learn the steps and commands to install the latest version of Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux to test various Java-based applications… Apache Tomcat is an open-source web server that allows you to run web applications written in Java. Tomcat is developed and maintained by a free community of developers and our Apache license is published as open-source software. Well, Tomcat is significantly different from the Apache web server, it was developed to primarily focus on Web applications. Tomcat does not understand URLs as a file specification, but as a notification of a user action. This is comparable to event-driven programming in classic GUI programming: a click on a button generates an event that the window manager reports to the program. Calling up a URL is analogous, be it in the form of a link or a form called.

How to Fix a Corrupted Windows NTFS Filesystem With Ubuntu How many of you have had that sinking feeling as your PC boots up? You know, a slight niggle in the back of your mind that says "this is taking longer than usual" before Windows drops dead in front of you, and refuses to play ball. When it comes to fixing your broken Windows install, Ubuntu has its uses there too. If you happen to break your filesystem or master boot record on Windows, then fear not, all is not lost. You can use Ubuntu to fix issues related to the Windows operating system. This technique should work on any Ubuntu-based Linux distribution.