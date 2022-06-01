today's howtos
How to Fix Ubuntu Can't Open the Terminal Issue - Make Tech Easier
You can’t get the terminal in your Ubuntu machine to open. What can you do? While this issue seldom happens, it is a fact that the problem exists and can happen to you at anytime. Read on to learn what to do when your Ubuntu machine can’t open its terminal.
Install Rhythmbox On Ubuntu / Alma Linux & Fedora | Tips On UNIX
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to Install Rhythmbox on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Linux Mint 20.3, AlmaLinux 9, Rocky Linux 8, and Fedora 36.
How to install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Learn the steps and commands to install the latest version of Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux to test various Java-based applications…
Apache Tomcat is an open-source web server that allows you to run web applications written in Java. Tomcat is developed and maintained by a free community of developers and our Apache license is published as open-source software.
Well, Tomcat is significantly different from the Apache web server, it was developed to primarily focus on Web applications. Tomcat does not understand URLs as a file specification, but as a notification of a user action. This is comparable to event-driven programming in classic GUI programming: a click on a button generates an event that the window manager reports to the program. Calling up a URL is analogous, be it in the form of a link or a form called.
How to Fix a Corrupted Windows NTFS Filesystem With Ubuntu
How many of you have had that sinking feeling as your PC boots up? You know, a slight niggle in the back of your mind that says "this is taking longer than usual" before Windows drops dead in front of you, and refuses to play ball.
When it comes to fixing your broken Windows install, Ubuntu has its uses there too. If you happen to break your filesystem or master boot record on Windows, then fear not, all is not lost. You can use Ubuntu to fix issues related to the Windows operating system. This technique should work on any Ubuntu-based Linux distribution.
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers: RISC-V and Arduino
Flameshot 12.0.0 Released with Movable Layer, New Magnifier and 20+ Bug Fixes
The fantastic Flameshot screenshot tool released its latest version, 12.0.0, today with many exciting changes. We round up the release in this post.
KaOS 2022.06
It is with great pleasure to present to you the June release of a new stable ISO. Changes were numerous and all over the place, the base of the system for example, was built on a new Glibc 2.35, GCC 11.3.0, and Binutils 2.38 based Toolchain. Further updates in Core included DBus 1.14.0, Systemd 250.7, Nettle 3.8 and the kernel moved to 5.17.15. Midna, the Plasma theme used in KaOS received some changes (partly to get ready for Plasma 5.25), visual biggest change is the addition of a well-integrated virtual keyboard in the login & lock screen.
