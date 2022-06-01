Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers: RISC-V and Arduino
-
Monitoring IV fluid bag levels with the Arduino Portenta H7 and Vision Shield
When a patient is receiving intravenous (IV) fluids, it is vital that air is not introduced into the line, as its presence can create issues such as excessive pressure or even embolisms that can be life-threatening. Normally, the level of fluids remaining within the bag is periodically checked by a nurse, but due to challenges related to staffing, this might not be enough. Therefore, Manivannan Sivan devised an automated monitoring system that uses computer vision along with machine learning to do this repetitive task instead of a person.
To begin the project, Sivan gathered a series of images that spanned three categories with an Arduino Portenta H7 and Vision Shield. Within each picture, the IV fluid bag is 15cm away and contains either an adequate, less than 50%, or low level of fluid remaining. Once trained, his model was able to successfully recognize the correct level around 96% of the time, although additional images taken at different light levels would help improve the accuracy even more.
-
ESP32-C5 RISC-V IoT MCU supports dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 LE - CNX Software
Espressif Systems ESP32-C5 is an upcoming wireless RISC-V microcontroller for IoT applications that supports dual-band (2.4 & 5.0 GHz) WiFi 6 connectivity as well as Bluetooth 5.0 LE.
It is the first dual-band processor from Espressif, as while the Shanghai-based company previously announced the ESP32-C6 WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 LE RISC-V SoC last year, it only supports 2.4 GHz frequency. Note it’s not the first dual-band WiFi 6 IoT chip on the market as NXP introduced the IW612 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 802.15.4 tri-radio solution last January, but ESP32-C5 should target different use cases.
-
SG90 Servo Motor Interfacing with Arduino Uno
To control a motion within specified degrees, such as turning a robot, the SG90 servo motor is a widely used device with Arduino, as this motor can rotate up to 180 degrees
In this tutorial, we’ll connect and use an SG90 servo motor with Arduino Uno. This tutorial provides the coding, wiring diagram and component list. We’ll learn how to use the servo motor to perform 0 to 180 degrees movement by using Arduino programming.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 355 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers: RISC-V and Arduino
today's howtos
Flameshot 12.0.0 Released with Movable Layer, New Magnifier and 20+ Bug Fixes
The fantastic Flameshot screenshot tool released its latest version, 12.0.0, today with many exciting changes. We round up the release in this post.
KaOS 2022.06
It is with great pleasure to present to you the June release of a new stable ISO. Changes were numerous and all over the place, the base of the system for example, was built on a new Glibc 2.35, GCC 11.3.0, and Binutils 2.38 based Toolchain. Further updates in Core included DBus 1.14.0, Systemd 250.7, Nettle 3.8 and the kernel moved to 5.17.15. Midna, the Plasma theme used in KaOS received some changes (partly to get ready for Plasma 5.25), visual biggest change is the addition of a well-integrated virtual keyboard in the login & lock screen.
Recent comments
1 hour 38 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
3 hours 14 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
10 hours 46 min ago
14 hours 22 min ago
20 hours 4 min ago
20 hours 5 min ago
20 hours 7 min ago
20 hours 9 min ago