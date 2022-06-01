All-in on PipeWire for openSUSE Tumbleweed
I have written about using PipeWire previously where I did have a very positive experience with it. Unfortunately, I did have some irritating quarks with it that ultimately resulted in my going back to using PulseAudio on my openSUSE Tumbleweed machines. They were little things needing to refresh the browser after a Bluetooth device changed status. I decided it was time to try PipeWire again when PulseAudio started to give me random Bluetooth audio device issues where the device, after connecting, would not become available.
I have heard about many of the improvements that had come to PipeWire and decided that now was the time to try it out again. I revisited the directions I had previously put together on the installation process and sure enough it worked. I did have to make one modification to it. I added a now new module called pipewire-aptx which is the Bluetooth aptX codec plugin.
If you have an installation of openSUSE Tumbleweed that is using the PulseAudio sound server, the command is quite simple to execute in the terminal to switch you over. I have tested and verified this on multiple machines with success.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 132 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers: RISC-V and Arduino
today's howtos
Flameshot 12.0.0 Released with Movable Layer, New Magnifier and 20+ Bug Fixes
The fantastic Flameshot screenshot tool released its latest version, 12.0.0, today with many exciting changes. We round up the release in this post.
KaOS 2022.06
It is with great pleasure to present to you the June release of a new stable ISO. Changes were numerous and all over the place, the base of the system for example, was built on a new Glibc 2.35, GCC 11.3.0, and Binutils 2.38 based Toolchain. Further updates in Core included DBus 1.14.0, Systemd 250.7, Nettle 3.8 and the kernel moved to 5.17.15. Midna, the Plasma theme used in KaOS received some changes (partly to get ready for Plasma 5.25), visual biggest change is the addition of a well-integrated virtual keyboard in the login & lock screen.
Recent comments
1 hour 42 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
14 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 8 min ago
20 hours 9 min ago
20 hours 12 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago