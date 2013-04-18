Videos: How to install Manjaro 21.3.0 and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Compared to Fedora 36
In this video, I am going to show how to install Manjaro 21.3.0.
Fedora 36 and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, both released back to back pretty at the same time. Both of these distros are one of the biggest names in the Linux scene. At the same time, they are radically different from each other. But which among them is the best? How they compare against each other?
XnView - Small, feisty and powerful
XnView is a fantastic program, overall. There are some bugs and problems, of course. In my Plasma desktop, the UI didn't render perfectly - some icons were low-res, some buttons didn't have all the border lines and such. The installation comes with a bogus dependency warning, and the program can be overwhelming to new users, due to its myriad options and settings and somewhat confusing Browser mode.
That said, once you settle in, and you invest a little bit of time taming the tool, XnView can look and behave the part. You can also adjust its shortcuts for a much more efficient work session, you have tons of filters and effects, plus you can work with image metadata, and there's a tabbed interface to boot. 'Tis a pretty solid program, with lots of great features. I still do find some elements a bit clunky, or not as fast or efficient as I'd like them. That said, IrfanView aside, this is one of the more capable and useful image viewers out there. You should definitely check it out. And with that, I bid you farewell.
Security Leftovers
Security updates have been issued by Debian (exo and ntfs-3g), Fedora (collectd, golang-github-cli-gh, grub2, qemu, and xen), Red Hat (httpd:2.4, kernel, and postgresql), SUSE (drbd, fwupdate, neomutt, and trivy), and Ubuntu (apache2, openssl, openssl1.0, and qemu).
CISA is aware that Forescout researchers have released OT:ICEFALL, a report on 56 vulnerabilities caused by insecure-by-design practices in operational technology across multiple vendors. The vulnerabilities are divided into four main categories: insecure engineering protocols, weak cryptography or broken authentication schemes, insecure firmware updates and remote code execution via native functionality.
Website security is about preparing for the worst if applied security mechanisms fail. After all, protecting your site from every threat on the book can be laborious. However, it does not mean website owners should not try. It simply refers to the two sides of the coin: preventing attacks or other interruptions and mitigating successful ones.
Thus, it might be an excellent idea to review the security of your business website to ensure you don’t end up a victim of vicious attacks. Considering that, here are the top 7 definitive web hosting tips to help secure your site for the foreseeable future.
At the most basic level, there is nothing separating DevSecOps from the DevOps model. However, security, and a culture designed to put security at the forefront has often been an afterthought for many organizations. But in a modern world, as costs and concerns mount from increased security attacks, it must become more prominent. It is possible to provide continuous delivery, in a secure fashion. In fact, CD enhances the security profile. Getting there takes a dedication to people, culture, process, and lastly technology, breaking down silos and unifying multi-disciplinary skill sets. Organizations can optimize and align their value streams towards continuous improvement across the entire organization.
Cybersecurity authorities from the United States, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom have released a joint Cybersecurity Information Sheet (CIS) on PowerShell. The CIS provides recommendations for proper configuration and monitoring of PowerShell, as opposed to removing or disabling it entirely due to its use by malicious actors after gaining access into victim networks. These recommendations will help defenders detect and prevent abuse by malicious cyber actors, while enabling legitimate use by administrators and defenders.
A GitHub bug could have been exploited earlier this year by connected third-party apps to hijack victims' source-code repositories.
For almost a week in late February and early March, rogue applications could have generated scoped installation tokens with elevated permissions, allowing them to gain otherwise unauthorized write or administrative access to developers' repos. For example, if an app was granted read-only access to an organization or individual's code repo, the app could effortlessly escalate that to read-write access.
This security blunder has since been addressed and before any miscreants abused the flaw to, for instance, alter code and steal secrets and credentials, according to Microsoft's GitHub, which assured The Register it's "committed to investigating reported security issues."
This is good news, because according to Aqua Security researchers, exploitation would have had a massive impact on "basically everyone." In effect, this is a near hit for the industry as miscreants could have exploited the hole to exfiltrate cloud credentials from private repos or potentially tamper with software projects.
Google has released Chrome version 103.0.5060.53 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.
today's howtos
In this tutorial, we are going to install Tomcat 10 and secure it with an SSL certificate on AlmaLinux OS.
Tomcat is an open-source application written in Java program language used for rendering Java web pages and executing Java servlets. Tomcat is also known as Apache Tomcat and it can be installed on many Linux distributions such as Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, and of course AlmaLinux. In this tutorial, we are going to install Tomcat 10 and set up a reverse proxy with Apache configuration so we can secure the domain with an SSL certificate.
Installing Tomcat 10 on AlmaLinux with Apache as a reverse proxy can take up to 15 minutes. Let’s get started!
For those prefer the classic .deb package, the Krita digital painting software finally available to install / update through PPA for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
Krita has reached version 5.0.8 and being in development of the next 5.1 release (in beta now). For those do not like the Flatpak and AppImage that run in sandbox, the .deb package has now been made into the official Krita Lime PPA.
If you’re using PHP on your Ubuntu 22.04 system, you may need to install Composer at some point. Composer is a PHP dependency manager that can help you manage your project’s dependencies in an easy and efficient way. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install Composer on your Ubuntu system.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FFmpeg on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, FFmpeg is open-source and free software for managing video, audio, and other multimedia files and streams. FFmpeg compiles and runs on Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows, BSD systems, and Solaris.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FFmpeg on a Fedora 36.
Installing MetaTrader 4 on a Windows system is relatively easy. It is not surprising considering that the desktop application was designed specifically for Windows. But that makes installing the application on a Linux system relatively complicated. This guide explains different ways you can install MetaTrader 4 on Linux.
The guide uses Ubuntu 22.04 LTS as an example of a Linux system.
In these wild times, collaboration has become an absolute necessity. Thankfully, there are so many ways to collaborate: Every platform offers the means to work together, whether it’s a desktop, server, mobile or container deployment, you name it and you can collaborate with it. Some of those collaborative tools offer a ton of features, but sometimes you want something simple — just the ability to collaborate on, say, notes.
