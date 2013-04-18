today's howtos
How to Install and Secure Tomcat 10 on AlmaLinux - RoseHosting
In this tutorial, we are going to install Tomcat 10 and secure it with an SSL certificate on AlmaLinux OS.
Tomcat is an open-source application written in Java program language used for rendering Java web pages and executing Java servlets. Tomcat is also known as Apache Tomcat and it can be installed on many Linux distributions such as Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, and of course AlmaLinux. In this tutorial, we are going to install Tomcat 10 and set up a reverse proxy with Apache configuration so we can secure the domain with an SSL certificate.
Installing Tomcat 10 on AlmaLinux with Apache as a reverse proxy can take up to 15 minutes. Let’s get started!
How to Install The Latest Krita 5.0.8 in Ubuntu 22.04 via PPA | UbuntuHandbook
For those prefer the classic .deb package, the Krita digital painting software finally available to install / update through PPA for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
Krita has reached version 5.0.8 and being in development of the next 5.1 release (in beta now). For those do not like the Flatpak and AppImage that run in sandbox, the .deb package has now been made into the official Krita Lime PPA.
How to Install Composer on Ubuntu 22.04 – TecAdmin
If you’re using PHP on your Ubuntu 22.04 system, you may need to install Composer at some point. Composer is a PHP dependency manager that can help you manage your project’s dependencies in an easy and efficient way. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install Composer on your Ubuntu system.
How To Install FFmpeg on Fedora 36 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FFmpeg on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, FFmpeg is open-source and free software for managing video, audio, and other multimedia files and streams. FFmpeg compiles and runs on Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows, BSD systems, and Solaris.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FFmpeg on a Fedora 36.
Installing MetaTrader 4 on Linux
Installing MetaTrader 4 on a Windows system is relatively easy. It is not surprising considering that the desktop application was designed specifically for Windows. But that makes installing the application on a Linux system relatively complicated. This guide explains different ways you can install MetaTrader 4 on Linux.
The guide uses Ubuntu 22.04 LTS as an example of a Linux system.
How To Install The Etherpad Collaborative Note-Taking Platform On Linux
In these wild times, collaboration has become an absolute necessity. Thankfully, there are so many ways to collaborate: Every platform offers the means to work together, whether it’s a desktop, server, mobile or container deployment, you name it and you can collaborate with it. Some of those collaborative tools offer a ton of features, but sometimes you want something simple — just the ability to collaborate on, say, notes.
