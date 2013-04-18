Programming/Development
Better diagnostics with Performance Co-Pilot
This article is intended to help Oracle Linux users get a basic understanding of Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) and it’s commands and architecture. PCP will be replacing the legacy tool OSWatcher as Oracle’s recommended tool for diagnosing and tuning Oracle Linux systems.
Sourceware – GNU Toolchain Infrastructure roadmap
Sourceware, https://sourceware.org/, is community run infrastructure, mailinglists, git, bug trackers, wikis, etc. hosted in the Red Hat Open Source Community Infrastructure Community Cage together with servers from e.g. Ceph, CentOS, Fedora and Gnome.
Sourceware is mainly known for hosting the GNU Toolchain projects, like gcc at https://gcc.gnu.org/, glibc, binutils and gdb. But also hosts projects like annobin, bunsen, bzip2, cgen, cygwin at https://cygwin.org/, debugedit, dwz, elfutils at http://elfutils.org, gccrs, gnu-abi, insight, kawa, libffi, libabigail, mauve, newlib, systemtap and valgrind at https://valgrind.org/.
A longer list of Sourceware projects, those without their own domain name, including several dormant projects, can be found here: https://sourceware.org/mailman/listinfo.
Most of these projects use a email/git based workflow using mailinglists for discussing patches in preference to web based “forges”.
Web App Vs. Progressive Web App: How Are They Different?
Wondering what is the difference between regular web apps and progressive ones? Hopefully, this article shed more light on the features they come with. Progressive web apps or PWAs are developed using the same technology stack. You need both front-end and back-end technologies to build it, but also a few frameworks. But the differences are immense.
Hack Week starts Hacking for Humanity next week
The coveted Hack Week 21 runs from June 27 to July 1 and has both virtual and physical participation elements. Hack Week is put on for openSUSE contributions and gives any open-source contributor and SUSE employees a playground to experiment, innovate, collaborate and learn for an entire week.
People all over the world can create, view or join projects on hackweek.opensuse.org. The projects range from the packaging of freeware games to improving full-disk encryption and from learning network related knowledge to writing a software.opensuse.org replacement. There is even a project using solar panels to regulate water heating. There are more than 80 projects for this year’s Hack Week.
3500 Games Now On The Steam Deck with Kao the Kangaroo (2022) and Moonlighter Verified
We are still observing a relatively low rate of addition of verified/playable games for the Steam Deck. We are now more than 3500 games validated (3510 games to be precise at the time of publication) on the Steam Deck – in two categories...
Videos: How to install Manjaro 21.3.0 and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Compared to Fedora 36
XnView - Small, feisty and powerful
XnView is a fantastic program, overall. There are some bugs and problems, of course. In my Plasma desktop, the UI didn't render perfectly - some icons were low-res, some buttons didn't have all the border lines and such. The installation comes with a bogus dependency warning, and the program can be overwhelming to new users, due to its myriad options and settings and somewhat confusing Browser mode. That said, once you settle in, and you invest a little bit of time taming the tool, XnView can look and behave the part. You can also adjust its shortcuts for a much more efficient work session, you have tons of filters and effects, plus you can work with image metadata, and there's a tabbed interface to boot. 'Tis a pretty solid program, with lots of great features. I still do find some elements a bit clunky, or not as fast or efficient as I'd like them. That said, IrfanView aside, this is one of the more capable and useful image viewers out there. You should definitely check it out. And with that, I bid you farewell.
