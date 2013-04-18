Games: Meet me at NooN, Rail Route: The Story of Jozi, TFC: The Fertile Crescent, Hands of Necromancy
-
Meet me at NooN is a sweet new puzzler with time-loop mechanics
Meet me at NooN is the first game from the duo at Pandaroo Interactive and quite an impressive entry to the puzzle genre.
-
Rail Route: The Story of Jozic is a great free intro to the tycoon & management game
Rail Route: The Story of Jozic is a standalone free expansion and introduction to the main Rail Route game. Giving you an interesting way to try out this pretty great tycoon & management game.
-
RTS game TFC: The Fertile Crescent gets a great looking roadmap
TFC: The Fertile Crescent is a pixel-art RTS that resembles some of the classics like Age of Empires. It's currently in Early Access with Native Linux support and their new roadmap looks great.
-
GZDoom powered dark-fantasy FPS 'Hands of Necromancy' is out now
Powered by the awesome GZDoom game engine, Hands of Necromancy looks like another solid choice for those of you (like me!) who absolutely love retro shooters. Made in the spirit of the classics like Heretic, Hexen, Doom and Quake it does look pretty good.
-
3,500 games now Steam Deck Verified or Playable
Another great milestone has been hit for the Steam Deck, with Valve's popular Linux-powered handheld now having 3,500 games rated as either Verified or Playable.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 283 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Meet me at NooN, Rail Route: The Story of Jozi, TFC: The Fertile Crescent, Hands of Necromancy
KaOS Linux 2022.06 Released with KDE Plasma 5.25 Desktop and Calamares 3.3 Installer
Coming two months after KaOS Linux 2022.04, the KaOS Linux 2022.06 released is here with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.25.1 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Frameworks 5.95 and KDE Gear 22.04.2 software suites, all built against the Qt 5.15.5 framework. So there you have it! If you want to enjoy the most recent KDE technologies, you can download and install KaOS Linux right now on your personal computer. To top that, KaOS’s Plasma theme Midna has been updated for the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment changes with the addition of a well-integrated virtual keyboard in the login and lock screens.
Today in Techrights
Programming/Development
Recent comments
11 hours 23 min ago
11 hours 29 min ago
13 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 4 min ago
15 hours 4 min ago
15 hours 27 min ago
22 hours 36 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago