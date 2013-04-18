Coming two months after KaOS Linux 2022.04, the KaOS Linux 2022.06 released is here with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.25.1 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Frameworks 5.95 and KDE Gear 22.04.2 software suites, all built against the Qt 5.15.5 framework. So there you have it! If you want to enjoy the most recent KDE technologies, you can download and install KaOS Linux right now on your personal computer. To top that, KaOS’s Plasma theme Midna has been updated for the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment changes with the addition of a well-integrated virtual keyboard in the login and lock screens.

Another great milestone has been hit for the Steam Deck, with Valve's popular Linux-powered handheld now having 3,500 games rated as either Verified or Playable.

Powered by the awesome GZDoom game engine, Hands of Necromancy looks like another solid choice for those of you (like me!) who absolutely love retro shooters. Made in the spirit of the classics like Heretic, Hexen, Doom and Quake it does look pretty good.

TFC: The Fertile Crescent is a pixel-art RTS that resembles some of the classics like Age of Empires. It's currently in Early Access with Native Linux support and their new roadmap looks great.

Rail Route: The Story of Jozic is a standalone free expansion and introduction to the main Rail Route game. Giving you an interesting way to try out this pretty great tycoon & management game.

Meet me at NooN is the first game from the duo at Pandaroo Interactive and quite an impressive entry to the puzzle genre.