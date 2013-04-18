Language Selection

8 Best MySQL/MariaDB GUI Tools for Linux Administrators

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 23rd of June 2022 05:13:46 AM
Software

MySQL is one of the most widely-used open-source relational database management systems (RDBMS), that has been around for a long time. It is an advanced, fast, reliable, scalable, and easy-to-use RDBMS intended for mission-critical, heavy-load production systems and packaged software.

In this guide, we will share a list of the best MySQL graphical user interface (GUI) tools for Linux systems.

Games: Meet me at NooN, Rail Route: The Story of Jozi, TFC: The Fertile Crescent, Hands of Necromancy

KaOS Linux 2022.06 Released with KDE Plasma 5.25 Desktop and Calamares 3.3 Installer

Coming two months after KaOS Linux 2022.04, the KaOS Linux 2022.06 released is here with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.25.1 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Frameworks 5.95 and KDE Gear 22.04.2 software suites, all built against the Qt 5.15.5 framework. So there you have it! If you want to enjoy the most recent KDE technologies, you can download and install KaOS Linux right now on your personal computer. To top that, KaOS’s Plasma theme Midna has been updated for the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment changes with the addition of a well-integrated virtual keyboard in the login and lock screens. Read more

Today in Techrights

Programming/Development

  • Better diagnostics with Performance Co-Pilot

    This article is intended to help Oracle Linux users get a basic understanding of Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) and it’s commands and architecture. PCP will be replacing the legacy tool OSWatcher as Oracle’s recommended tool for diagnosing and tuning Oracle Linux systems.

  • Sourceware – GNU Toolchain Infrastructure roadmap

    Sourceware, https://sourceware.org/, is community run infrastructure, mailinglists, git, bug trackers, wikis, etc. hosted in the Red Hat Open Source Community Infrastructure Community Cage together with servers from e.g. Ceph, CentOS, Fedora and Gnome. Sourceware is mainly known for hosting the GNU Toolchain projects, like gcc at https://gcc.gnu.org/, glibc, binutils and gdb. But also hosts projects like annobin, bunsen, bzip2, cgen, cygwin at https://cygwin.org/, debugedit, dwz, elfutils at http://elfutils.org, gccrs, gnu-abi, insight, kawa, libffi, libabigail, mauve, newlib, systemtap and valgrind at https://valgrind.org/. A longer list of Sourceware projects, those without their own domain name, including several dormant projects, can be found here: https://sourceware.org/mailman/listinfo. Most of these projects use a email/git based workflow using mailinglists for discussing patches in preference to web based “forges”.

  • Web App Vs. Progressive Web App: How Are They Different?

    Wondering what is the difference between regular web apps and progressive ones? Hopefully, this article shed more light on the features they come with. Progressive web apps or PWAs are developed using the same technology stack. You need both front-end and back-end technologies to build it, but also a few frameworks. But the differences are immense.

  • Hack Week starts Hacking for Humanity next week

    The coveted Hack Week 21 runs from June 27 to July 1 and has both virtual and physical participation elements. Hack Week is put on for openSUSE contributions and gives any open-source contributor and SUSE employees a playground to experiment, innovate, collaborate and learn for an entire week. People all over the world can create, view or join projects on hackweek.opensuse.org. The projects range from the packaging of freeware games to improving full-disk encryption and from learning network related knowledge to writing a software.opensuse.org replacement. There is even a project using solar panels to regulate water heating. There are more than 80 projects for this year’s Hack Week.

  • 3500 Games Now On The Steam Deck with Kao the Kangaroo (2022) and Moonlighter Verified

    We are still observing a relatively low rate of addition of verified/playable games for the Steam Deck. We are now more than 3500 games validated (3510 games to be precise at the time of publication) on the Steam Deck – in two categories...

