On the face of it, there is some sense to it – after all, most W3C and WHATWG specifications have been written algorithmically (rather than declaratively) for a while now. Why not just converge on a single actual codebase? That way, interop on things like HTML parsing is perfect, but people can still choose the browser with the features (e.g., privacy protections) that they want.

It’s also not that far-fetched. Microsoft has already ditched their engine for Chromium; we’re all worried about Mozilla’s health and long-term (or even medium-term) viability, and Apple is only one competition judgement away from having to open up iOS to other engines.

After all, the code is what determines what browsers are capable of and therefore it defines the shape of the Web. Chromium already has a high market share of browser engines; why not just formalise it?

Putting aside the many arguments one might raise about diversity, risk management, innovation, and so on, I want to focus on one aspect of this potential change – governance.