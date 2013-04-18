today's leftovers
Cardano Foundation joins The Linux Foundation as a Gold Member
We are delighted to announce our membership with The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source. The Cardano Foundation has joined as a Gold member, becoming the only nonprofit active at this level.
Why Every Developer Should Learn Data Structures and Algorithms?
Having proper knowledge of Data Structure and Algorithms makes a good identity for a Software Developer. The main reason behind this is that it improves developers’ problem-solving ability to a great extent. So tech giants like Google, Meta, Adobe, Amazon, Netflix, etc. hire software developers with in-depth knowledge of Data Structure and Algorithms as they are more capable of making the right decisions when it comes to problem-solving.
[Reposted] You Need to be Wrong (Sometimes)
“Well-calibrated” means that if you predict something occurs with X% probability, then that event actually occurs X% of the time. Since predictions are often made on one-off events, another way of expressing calibration is that X% of predictions that you made with X% confidence should resolve in your favor. For example, if you make 100 predictions of 100 independent events, each with probability 75%, then you’d expect that (roughly) 75 of your predictions would be “correct”.
Bind together two data frames by their rows or columns in R
Bind together two data frames by their rows or columns in R, To join two data frames by their rows, use the bind_rows() function from the dplyr package in R.
What willwould a Chromium-only Web look like?
On the face of it, there is some sense to it – after all, most W3C and WHATWG specifications have been written algorithmically (rather than declaratively) for a while now. Why not just converge on a single actual codebase? That way, interop on things like HTML parsing is perfect, but people can still choose the browser with the features (e.g., privacy protections) that they want.
It’s also not that far-fetched. Microsoft has already ditched their engine for Chromium; we’re all worried about Mozilla’s health and long-term (or even medium-term) viability, and Apple is only one competition judgement away from having to open up iOS to other engines.
After all, the code is what determines what browsers are capable of and therefore it defines the shape of the Web. Chromium already has a high market share of browser engines; why not just formalise it?
Putting aside the many arguments one might raise about diversity, risk management, innovation, and so on, I want to focus on one aspect of this potential change – governance.
Some network speeds and network related speeds we see in mid 2022
On 1G connections, anything can get wire bandwidth for streaming TCP traffic (or should be able to; if it can't, you have some sort of problem). On 10G connections, a path between Linux machines without a firewall in the middle should readily run over 900 Mbytes/sec for a TCP connection without any specific tuning (and without Ethernet jumbo frames). We haven't tried to measure our OpenBSD firewalls recently but I don't think they can move traffic this fast yet. SSH connections aren't this fast; we can count on hitting 1G wire bandwidth but generally not anywhere near close to 10G TCP bandwidth with a single SSH connection.
FLOSS Weekly 686: Authentic Data - David Huseby, Authentic Data
Cryptography expert Dave Huseby tells Doc Searls and Katherine Druckman how to build infinitely scalable layer two solutions that unbind the Internet from time and space without changing existing systems. All with authentic data.
Games: Meet me at NooN, Rail Route: The Story of Jozi, TFC: The Fertile Crescent, Hands of Necromancy
KaOS Linux 2022.06 Released with KDE Plasma 5.25 Desktop and Calamares 3.3 Installer
Coming two months after KaOS Linux 2022.04, the KaOS Linux 2022.06 released is here with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.25.1 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Frameworks 5.95 and KDE Gear 22.04.2 software suites, all built against the Qt 5.15.5 framework. So there you have it! If you want to enjoy the most recent KDE technologies, you can download and install KaOS Linux right now on your personal computer. To top that, KaOS’s Plasma theme Midna has been updated for the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment changes with the addition of a well-integrated virtual keyboard in the login and lock screens.
Today in Techrights
Programming/Development
