Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Astro Pi, and Raspberry Pi
-
RISC-V International reveals latest spec approvals • The Register
RISC-V International has grown its pile of royalty-free, open specifications, with additional documents covering firmware, hypervisors, and more.
RISC-V – pronounced "risk five", and not to be confused with the other architecture of that name, RISC-5 – essentially sets out how a CPU core should work from a software point of view. Chip designers can implement these instruction set specifications in silicon, and there are a good number of big industry players backing it.
The latest specs lay out four features that compatible processors should adhere to. Two of them, E-Trace and Zmmul, will be useful for organizations building RISC-V hardware and software, and the other two could prove important in future, aiding the development of OSes to run on RISC-V computers.
-
The names of the new Astro Pi computers get revealed
We and our collaborators at ESA Education are excited to announce that 17,168 programs written by young people from 26 countries have been successfully deployed on board the International Space Station (ISS) for the European Astro Pi Challenge 2021/22. And we can finally reveal the names of the two new and upgraded Astro Pi computers that Astro Pi participants have chosen.
-
Putting A Little More Juice In Your Emulation Station
After you’ve built a snazzy Raspberry Pi-powered retro gaming console, you might be wondering if you could have just a wee bit more power and run some of those other games you might remember, such as Xbox, Wii, or PS3. Perhaps in the future, a later revision of an RPi could handle it but currently, to emulate the 6th/7th generation of consoles, you need something a little beefier. Luckily, [Zac] got his hands on an old gaming laptop and turned it into his own game console.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 391 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Libre Arts - LSP Plugins 1.2.2
Vladimir Sadovnikov released a new version of his free/libre LSP PLugins pack, this time featuring a multiband dynamics plugin in four variations: left/right, midside, mono, and stereo. Basically it’s an 8-band compressor (only 4 enabled by default to start small probably).
First Beta for Krita 5.1.0 Released
We’re releasing the first beta for Krita 5.1.0 today. Krita 5.1.0 is packed with new features! For the full list, check out the work-in-progress full release notes!
Recent comments
31 min 9 sec ago
1 hour 36 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
2 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 26 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago
17 hours 37 min ago
18 hours 14 min ago